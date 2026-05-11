Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has taken advantage of their Clasico and La Liga win over rivals Real Madrid to settle the bill with Jude Bellingham. The England international referenced Lamine Yamal following Los Blancos’ victory in the first meeting between the two sides in October.

It was a dream scenario for Barcelona on Sunday night, as they secured the Liga title at Camp Nou against Real Madrid for the first time in history. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres defeated Los Blancos 2-0 on the night, mathematically putting the league out of their reach.

📸 Raphinha, Koundé, Eric, Gavi and Olmo during the bus parade through the city. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/qRfUMsHXPO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 11, 2026

Lamine Yamal references Jude Bellingham in Instagram post

Posting on his story on Instagram, Lamine Yamal put up a video of himself celebrating their second goal, scored by Torres, in the stands. The 18-year-old star is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, with a view to returning in time for the World Cup with Spain. He captioned the video ‘talk is cheap’, accompanied by a series of crying emojis. Lamine Yamal’s post was also reposted by Gavi, with the ‘talking’ emoji accompanying it.

Jude Bellingham’s original post

The reference harks back to Bellingham’s original post after the first Clasico, which Real Madrid won 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Bellingham, who scored in that game, posted afterwards ‘Talk is cheap, Hala Madrid always’. Many took it to be a nod to Lamine Yamal, who had been in the headlines before the first Clasico.

Ahead of the match, Lamine Yamal riled up Real Madrid players by declaring that ‘Real Madrid do things, they rob [games]’ in order to win.

This season the Blaugrana have undoubtedly had the last laugh, securing the Supercup and La Liga in directo competition with Real Madrid, in what has been a season to forget at the Bernabeu.