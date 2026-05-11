Real Madrid were soundly beaten in El Clasico on Sunday, with the 2-0 defeat to Barcelona confirming they will end the season without a trophy. It has been an utterly dismal campaign for the club, and their woes have been the subject of much focus in recent weeks due to the recent infighting at Valdebebas.

Last week, there were two separate incidents where players came to blows: Antonio Rudiger slapped Alvaro Carreras, while Aurelien Tchouameni’s clash with Fede Valverde left the latter hospitalised with a concussion. The Real Madrid dressing room has been at breaking point for some time, so it was no surprise that tensions boiled over.

One of the players that has been most talked-about at Real Madrid is Kylian Mbappe. His recent exploits with girlfriend Ester Exposito have not gone down well within the club’s hierarchy, and the supporters are not exactly enthused with him either right now after he dropped out of the squad for El Clasico.

Mbappe did not travel with his Real Madrid teammates, choosing to stay back in the Spanish capital. However, he did show his support on social media, although that did not go down too well among the fanbase.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé on IG. pic.twitter.com/b8Ga63Fs4C — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 10, 2026

Mbappe posted himself on Instagram watching the match, with the caption “Hala Madrid”. Interestingly, he did so when Arbeloa’s side were already 2-0 down thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres, and this did not impress a number of the club’s supporters, who took to social media to express their displeasure.

Mbappe situation is reaching boiling point

It’s safe to say that Mbappe’s first two years at Real Madrid have not been successful. He’s been in very good form, but with the club itself failing to win any major trophies during this period, pressure has fallen on the Frenchman’s shoulders.

For now, there is no indication that Mbappe could leave Real Madrid, but if things do not improve, pressure could be on president Florentino Perez to make a big decision regarding a possible sale.