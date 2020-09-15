Barcelona star Ansu Fati faces fitness race ahead of 2020-21 season kick off

Barcelona’s teenage superstar Ansu Fati faces a possible battle to be fit in time for the start of their 2020-21 La Liga season due to an ongoing hip problem.

The Spanish international picked up the injury in training last week, and subsequently missed Ronald Koeman’s first game in charge, in the 3-1 friendly win over Gimnastic de Tarragona.

Fati will now be omitted for La Blaugrana’s final two warm up games this week, at home to Girona and Elche respectively, as a precautionary measure ahead of the season kick off.

However, despite the ongoing concern over the 17-year old, reports from Diario AS claim he will be passed fit to face Villarreal on September 27, despite no official confirmation from Barcelona.

New signing Miralem Pjanic is also a slight fitness doubt with the Bosnian international training alone due to current Covid-19 guidelines.

Samuel Umtiti has only just returned to light training after suffering a setback in his own rehabilitation and the French defender is not likely to be back in action until late October.