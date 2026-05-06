It appears Ansu Fati’s time at Barcelona may be coming to an end, after 14 years. Although Fati has spent two of the last three seasons out on loan, it seems for the first time he will leave on a permanent basis since joining from Sevilla as a child.

Fati joined AS Monaco on loan in the summer, following a season where Hansi Flick used him sparingly, finding it difficult to give him minutes behind Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. The 23-year-old has had a mixed season in Ligue 1, in and out of the side due to injury, managing just 1,199 minutes. Over the course of his 28 appearances, he has managed 11 goals though, averaging out as a goal every 109 minutes.

🚨 The list of wingers that FC Barcelona are monitoring closely. [@javigasconMD] – Anthony Gordon

– Víctor Muñoz

– Jan Virgili

– Mika Godts

– Andreas Schjelderup

– Ez Abde. pic.twitter.com/O9Y0S67Qfx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 6, 2026

AS Monaco intend to make Ansu Fati deal permanent

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, AS Monaco intend to exercise their €11m buy option on Fati this summer. The Italian transfer guru goes on to say that Barcelona will also retain a sell-on clause, believed to be around 20% if the deal does go through. Fati is under contract at Barcelona until 2028, and is one of the higher earners at Camp Nou.

🚨 AS Monaco have decided to proceed with buy option clause worth €11m for Ansu Fati deal to turn permanent. Barcelona will mantain a sell-on clause as soon as terms are finalised also with Ansu. Deal at final stages. 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/TcpLeDRVgs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2026

Further negotiations may be ahead for Fati

That is not the picture being painted in Spain. As per Marca, Monaco intend to negotiate again with Barcelona at the end of the season, in a bid to bring the price down. They say what is certain is that he will not return to the Catalan capital, and that the Blaugrana are keen to resolve the deal before the end of June to benefit their salary limit calculations.

Ansu Fati: cuando pregunté al AS Mónaco para @mundodeportivo, me dijeron que dependía de las condiciones. En aquel momento la opción de compra era de 11 millones. O rebajaban esta cantidad o el salario — Gabriel Sans (@gbsans) May 6, 2026

This is corroborated by MD journalist Gabriel Sans, who explains that his last update was that Monaco’s course of action would depend on the terms. Their stance was that either the price should come down, or Fati’s wages should. It may well end in Fati settling a deal with Barcelona.