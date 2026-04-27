Barcelona are hoping to drastically reduce their wage bill during this summer’s transfer window, which will make it easier for new signings to be registered. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, two of the club’s biggest earners, are very likely to depart, and another that could move on is Ansu Fati.

Barcelona are hoping to finally move Fati on this summer, having failed to do so in the last three years. He’s currently on loan at AS Monaco, who have expressed an interest in signing him permanently, although it is far from straightforward that a deal will come to fruition.

Monaco have an €11m buy option in their agreement with Barcelona, but interestingly, Fati’s father Bori Fati has claimed that a deal being done will depend on the decision of Hansi Flick, as per WinWin (via Sport).

“We don’t know yet, because he has a contract (with Barcelona) until 2028, that’s for sure. We don’t know, but we would like him to stay at Monaco, because he is happy there. It depends on Flick. He has not spoken to him yet.”

Fati not included in Barcelona squad planning

It’s unlikely that Flick will make any decisions on his squad until the La Liga title is wrapped up, which Barcelona can do as early as next weekend. However, the fact that sporting director Deco is seeking a new left winger in anticipation of Marcus Rashford’s return to Manchester United is an indication that Fati is not seen as part of the plans for next season.

The situation with Rashford, whom Barcelona will only accept re-signing on another loan, could have given Fati a way back into contention in the Catalan capital, but the fact that Deco is searching for a replacement would suggest that the 23-year-old is not counted on for next season, or any other season.