Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal omitted for Ronald Koeman’s first Barcelona game

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman opted to leave Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal out of his squad for his first game in charge at the club.

Both players have been linked with moves away from Catalonia ahead of the new season, with Suarez being tracked by Serie A giants Juventus.

La Blaugrana secured a 3-1 friendly win over third tier side Gimnastic de Tarragona, as Koeman looked to assess his options ahead of their first La Liga game of 2020-21 at home to Villarreal on September 27.

Koeman fielded two different sides for each half in the clash at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, with a goal from Ousmane Dembele and a Antoine Griezmann penalty securing a 2-1 half time lead.

The second half team had a more youthful look to it, with Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Jorge Cuenca, Riqui Puig, Trincao and Konrad de la Fuente all seeing some action.

The returning Philippe Coutinho netted another spot kick to wrap up a first win for Koeman.

Image via Barcelona CF on Twitter