Manchester United to confirm signings of Barcelona and Real Madrid teenage stars

Manchester United will announce the signings of teenage full-backs Marc Jurado (pictured) and Alvaro Fernandez following their exits from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The two teenager stars have arrived in Manchester to complete their signings for the Red Devils, but they are currently undergoing a period of quarantine due to the UK restrictions on travellers from Spain.

Marc Jurado & Alvaro Fernandez are in Manchester. The Spanish teenagers are isolating with a local family after their moves from Barcelona & Real Madrid respectively. Final clearance needed before deals announced. #MUFC awaiting paperwork to complete signing of Isak Hansen-Aaroen pic.twitter.com/6JYBAnouTC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) August 27, 2020

Jurado, 16, confirmed his exit from Barcelona earlier this summer and is set to arrive at United this summer with a fee of €1.5m (£1.3m) in relation to the player’s development.

He had played in the Blaugrana’s youth teams across the past nine years but despite Barcelona promising him continued progression through the ranks alongside an improved salary, the player will instead go to Old Trafford.

The right-back was due to be promoted to the Juvenil B team next season, and he represents the latest promising player from the club’s La Masia youth system to depart.

Fernandez, 17, played at Under-15, 16 and 17 levels for Real Madrid after joining them from Deportivo La Coruna’s youth set-up in 2017.

He is primarily a left-back and will arrive at Old Trafford as a free agent after failing to agree terms with a new deal in the Spanish capital, although a small compensation package is expected.

Image via Diario Sport