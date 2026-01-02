La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Ex-Celta Vigo wonderkid to return, Sevilla star receives Sunderland interest

A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides try to add to optimise their squads in January.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are close to agreeing a loan deal with Wolves for former player Fer Lopez, as per Diario AS. The 21-year-old made the move to the Premier League just six months ago for €23m, but has struggled to settle. It remains to be seen if the deal will be for six months or 18, but Lopez seemed to all but confirm as much with a post on Instagram of himself in a Celta shirt, with the song ‘Homecoming’ playing over it.

Going the other way is USMNT midfielder Luca de la Torre, who has ended his loan spell with San Diego FC, and will join Charlotte FC in a €300k deal. After arriving in 2022 for €1.4m from Heracles Almelo, he made 67 appearances, scoring four goals and giving nine assists.

Osasuna

After signing Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid, Marca say that Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol is their next target. The 24-year-old is out of contract this summer.

Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid forward Carlos Martin is expected to leave this transfer window, and Diario AS report that Rayo are favourites for his signature.

RCD Mallorca

As explained by Marca, RCD Mallorca are targeting a right winger that can give them some natural width. It would help with Jagoba Arrasate’s shift from a back three to a 4-2-3-1, with Jan Virgili on the left.

Real Betis

In addition to looking for an exit for Cedric Bakambu, MD note that goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel and left-back Ricardo Rodriguez are also potential departures. All three are out of contract this summer.

Real Oviedo

After bringing in midfielder Nicolas Fonseca, Real Oviedo have terminated Salomon Rondon’s loan move early, after a difficult first half of the season, as announced by the club. The 36-year-old has struggled to two goals in 16 appearances, and returns to Pachuca in Mexico.

Fellow striker Alex Fores, who arrived from Villarreal in the summer, is also set to leave to join Leganes on loan with an option to buy, as per Marca. A third departure is Brandon Domingues, who joins Gornik Zabrze in Poland on loan for the rest of the season.

🤝 Acuerdo para la cesión de Brandon Domingues. El Real Oviedo y el Górnik Zabrze han alcanzado un acuerdo para la cesión de Brandon Domingues, que jugará en el conjunto polaco hasta final de temporada. El de Grenoble defenderá la camiseta del segundo clasificado en la Primera… pic.twitter.com/IthEfPI2DV — Real Oviedo (@RealOviedo) December 30, 2025

Sevilla

Sevilla goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez has left the club to join Deportivo. He has done so on a free, signing an 18-month deal with the Galician side. ABC, via MD, explain that star winger Ruben Vargas is attracting interest from Bournemouth, Leeds United and Sunderland. Los Nervionenses are aiming for an offer of at least €20-25m to part ways.

In terms of arrivals, striker Elye Wahi does not look as if he will sign for Sevilla. The Eintracht Frankfurt man was wanted by Sevilla, but is negotiating a return to Ligue 1 with OGC Nice, say L’Equipe.

Villarreal

Villarreal have agreed to mutually terminate the contract of right-back Adria Altimira. He joined in 2023, and spent last season on loan at Leganes, but will now turn out for Deportivo La Coruna.