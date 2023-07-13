Barcelona working on deal to sign Manchester United youngster

After missing out on promotion to the second tier of Spanish football, Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic has seen a high volume of departures take place over the last few weeks.

Some members could be promoted to Xavi Hernandez’s first team, while others, including Victor Barbera and Ilias Akhomach, has departed. As a result, signings will need to be made in order for Barca Atletic to once again challenge in Primera Federacion.

One player that Barcelona are looking to sign for their subsidiary is Marc Jurado. According to Que t’hi jugues (via Sport), talks are currently taking place between Manchester United and Barcelona over a deal for the 19-year-old.

Jurado, who operates as a right-back, was previously on the books at Barcelona until 2020, when he made the move to Man United, where he has been playing for the last three years. However, a return to Catalonia could now be on the cards.