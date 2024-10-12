Manchester United consider buy-back option on Spain U21 star

Manchester United are considering a shock 2025 transfer move to bring Alvaro Fernandez back to the club.

The Red Devils opted to sell Fernandez to Benfica over the summer after a loan spell in the Portuguese capital for the Spain U21 international last season.

Fernandez spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Granada, before being recalled by Erik ten Hag, and sent back out on loan to Benfica.

He did enough to convince the Lisbon giants to sign him permanently, as United accepted a €6m purchase clause offer, which could rise to €9m with add-ons.

As per reports from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, a buy back option was inserted in the deal, with United able to bring him back to Old Trafford for a similar fee.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in the 21-year-old but United have priority due to their previous agreement.

With injuries at both right and left back beginning to mount up for Ten Hag, Fernandez’s form has caught the eye, and he could be an option for the Dutch coach in January.

