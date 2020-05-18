Barcelona face competition for American international Sergino Dest

Barcelona face competition in their pursuit of Ajax defender and United States international Sergino Dest, report El Mundo Deportivo.

The report draws on information from France that Paris Saint-Germain are in contention for his signature while Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund’s interest is also outlined.

The Blaugrana’s interest in the teenager was first highlighted in a report from Marca last week.

The 19-year-old has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team this season and he has clocked up 32 appearances, scoring twice.

The teenager, who has started 22 matches this campaign, is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.

