Barcelona to scoop €10m boost from Sergino Dest exit

Barcelona are in line for a cash boost following the release of defender Sergino Dest to PSV Eindhoven.

Despite concerns over a deal collapsing at the end of last season the two clubs have agreed a free transfer to release Dest.

PSV Eindhoven are satisfied Dest will make a full recovery from knee surgery, and return in 2025, with a contract signed until 2028.

The removal of Dest from the salary list is a vital step forward in Barcelona’s plan of raising transfer funds and cutting their wage bill.

With PSV opting against activating their €10m purchase clause on Dest, Barcelona’s hands were tied, but they have saved around €10m as per Marca.

This includes €5m in wages for the final year of his Barcelona contract and potential €4.2m payment to Ajax from their original deal to sign the USA international in 2020.

That money will now be reinvested into contract renewals at Barcelona with Sergi Roberto’s contract the next to be resolved.