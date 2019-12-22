Eder Militao suffers freak injury in Athletic Bilbao draw

By Feargal Brennan

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao suffered a bizarre eye injury in the 0-0 draw to Athletic Bilbao, the club has confirmed.

The Brazilian international has only played a bit part role for Zinedine Zidane's side so far this season, following his summer move fom Porto, with the clash against Gaizka Garitano's side his sixth La Liga appearance of 2019-20.

However the 21-year old was withdrawn on 57 minutes after being caught in the face by Bilbao striker Kenan Kodro's hand.

Militao initially wanted to play on, however the Real Madrid medical team advised a substitution, as they were concerned by his vision problems following the incident.

Striker Vinicius Junior was also withdrawn late on in the game with an injury, and Zinedine Zidane will be hoping neither player is a long term absentee, with Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez and Eden Hazard already fitness concerns for the start of 2020.

One player who will be missing for the first La Liga game of the year, on January 4th at rivals Getafe, will be skipper Sergio Ramos, after he picked up his fifth La Liga booking of the season against Bilbao.