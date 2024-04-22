Vinicius Junior accused of being ‘classless’ after making fun of Barcelona player following Clasico win

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was once again decisive in El Clasico, as he scored and assisted in their 3-2 win over Barcelona on Sunday night, which in all effect sentenced the La Liga title. Once again he has managed to attract the ire of Barcelona fans though, albeit not for anything he did on the pitch.

After Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez scored his goal to put the Blaugrana 2-1 ahead, he celebrated effusively towards the Santiago Bernabeu crowd. He also raised his arms in similar fashion to how Jude Bellingham tends to celebrate.

A tweet from a Real Madrid fan account did not miss a chance to poke some fun at Fermin, saying ‘He thought he was Jude Bellingham‘, to which the Brazilian forward replied with a laughing face.

Naturally this has not gone down too well in Catalonia, where Vinicius is not popular as it is. If Lopez needed any motivation to score again in El Clasico, he certainly has it served on a plate. Meanwhile a number of Barcelona fans and media personalities did not miss their chance to question his sportsmanship.