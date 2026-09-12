Barcelona’s interest in Julián Álvarez has left the club needing to publicly clarify its position, and Barca Universal report that sporting director Deco has now explained why. Atlético Madrid have long suspected that Barça played a role in Álvarez making his desire to leave the Wanda Metropolitano public, a suggestion Deco has firmly rejected, stating that Barcelona did not tell the Argentine to publicly express his desire to leave Atlético.

Why Atlético Suspected Barcelona’s Involvement

The suspicion took hold after Álvarez admitted during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that he wanted to leave Atlético. Given how openly Barcelona have admired the forward, that admission fuelled speculation that he had been encouraged to take that stance in order to strengthen Barça’s hand in any future negotiation.

Los Colchoneros were convinced enough of that theory that it became a genuine source of friction between the two clubs. Whether that suspicion has any real foundation remains unproven, but it has clearly shaped how Atlético have viewed Barcelona’s approach throughout the saga.

Deco’s Account of Barcelona’s Approach

Pressed on the matter, Deco described Barça’s conduct as entirely correct. He said the club approached Atlético with respect, and that Atlético made their position clear from the very outset: Álvarez was not for sale.

That account leaves a clear divide between the two institutions. Atlético have held onto their suspicion that Barcelona were behind Álvarez’s public comments, while Deco insists Barça never asked the player to force the issue in that way. According to Fabrizio Romano, Deco’s remarks were a direct response to that long-held suspicion rather than a general update on the club’s striker plans for the season.

The precise sequence of events behind the scenes may never be fully known unless Álvarez himself chooses to explain what happened. For now, both sides have stated their version and neither has budged.

Barcelona’s Interest Remains Clear

What the denial does not change is Barcelona’s underlying admiration for Álvarez. Romano has interpreted Deco’s comments as further evidence that the Argentine was, and remains, a player Barça strongly coveted, while also suggesting Álvarez himself had a genuine desire to make the move.

Whether that mutual interest can eventually translate into an actual transfer is a separate question entirely, one shaped as much by Atlético’s refusal to sell as by anything Barcelona might want. What is not in doubt is that the episode has left the relationship between the two clubs strained, and Deco’s intervention looks more like an attempt to draw a line under the dispute than to reopen negotiations.