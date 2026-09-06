Julian Alvarez is going nowhere, at least until January. But the Argentina forward’s public preference for a move to Barcelona over the summer has left Diego Simeone with a delicate problem that no transfer ban can solve on its own: how does Atletico Madrid rebuild trust with a player it still considers central to its attacking plans, when a large chunk of its own support no longer trusts him back? Alvarez’s continued stay at the club settles the immediate transfer question. It does nothing to settle the atmosphere around him.

With three consecutive away fixtures ahead, Simeone at least has room to manoeuvre Alvarez back into the side away from a Metropolitano crowd of around 70,000 that has made its feelings clear in recent weeks.

Where things stand after a turbulent August

Alvarez, 26, made 49 appearances for Atletico last season, scoring 20 goals, having joined from Manchester City in August 2024. He missed the opening game of this campaign against Malaga after Simeone said he needed more training following his return from pre-season, then returned to the Metropolitano for the Villarreal match that followed.

That night turned uncomfortable fast. Alvarez was booed when his name was announced, jeered again during the warm-up, and booed once more when he was introduced as a substitute. After the final whistle, while team-mates stayed out to acknowledge supporters, he walked alone down the tunnel – a scene captured in detail by Football España’s coverage of the Villarreal draw. Simeone was quick to clarify afterwards that the decision to send Alvarez straight to the dressing room had come from the club, not the player himself.

Illness then kept him out of three training sessions and ruled him out of the trip to Sevilla, a match Atletico won 3-1 with Alex Baena filling in as a false nine and scoring twice. Alvarez returned to full training on Sunday, putting him back in contention as Atletico prepare for a demanding run: away to Athletic Club, Liverpool and Real Sociedad, before home games against Osasuna and Real Madrid.

A trust problem, not a transfer problem

What makes this saga different from a straightforward exit request is that Atletico never doubted Alvarez’s footballing importance – the issue is entirely about perception. Sections of the fanbase have made clear they see a direct sale to a domestic rival as unthinkable regardless of price, and Alvarez’s stated preference for that exact move left him exposed once the switch collapsed.

Simeone has not wavered publicly through any of it. He has repeatedly described Alvarez as one of Atletico’s most important offensive players and someone he wants to build the team around, citing his power, quality and talent. That backing continued even through the illness and the missed Sevilla trip, with Simeone stressing he would do everything possible to make the forward feel important again.

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Atletico paid a reported £81.5m to sign Alvarez from Manchester City in 2024 on a six-year contract, one of the most significant investments of Simeone’s tenure at the club. He has returned 49 goals and 17 assists in 107 appearances since arriving, numbers that explain why the manager has no interest in publicly turning on him despite the noise from the stands. The response Simeone wants now, though, has to come through performance – goals, but also pressing, creating space and involving team-mates, the kind of leadership responsibility that falls to him with Antoine Griezmann gone.

Two versions of the same summer

The gap between the club’s framing and the supporters’ reading of events is stark. Simeone has consistently presented Alvarez as a player and person he values, someone the club is actively trying to protect through a difficult stretch. Fans quoted by the BBC see something else – a player whose words and attitude were, in the words of one supporter, completely unexpected, and whose eventual apology will feel forced given it only arrives after the market has shut.

Both readings can coexist without contradiction. Simeone’s job is to manage the dressing room and extract performances; the supporters’ job, as they see it, is to hold players accountable for perceived disloyalty. Neither side is likely to be talked out of its position – the resolution, if it comes, will have to be earned on the pitch rather than negotiated in press conferences, a dynamic the earlier reporting on the collapsed Barcelona move made clear from the outset.

Why Barcelona made this worse

Had Alvarez’s preferred exit been to a mid-table side, or a foreign league, this would likely have blown over faster. Barcelona is a different category entirely – a direct La Liga rival, and one Atletico fans are conditioned to treat with particular suspicion after past defections.

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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, asked about the situation, made the point that no manager understands Alvarez or Atletico better than Simeone, a reasonable assessment given how the Argentine coach has handled comparable ruptures before. The obvious comparison is Antoine Griezmann, whose 2019 departure for Barcelona left a similar scar, and whose eventual return two years later was rebuilt slowly through performances rather than declarations. That precedent offers a template rather than a guarantee – Griezmann’s path back took years, not weeks, and there is no evidence yet that Alvarez’s situation will follow the same arc.

What actually needs to happen next

The realistic path forward is unglamorous: Simeone eases Alvarez back in on the road, away from the Metropolitano, and lets form do the talking. Scoring goals will help, but the source material around this saga is consistent that supporters are watching for more than end product – pressing intensity, willingness to drop deep, visible commitment to the collective.

January will inevitably reopen the conversation about his long-term future, simply because it is the next formal point at which circumstances could change. Nothing in the current picture confirms Barcelona will renew interest at that stage, and speculation to that effect should be treated as exactly that until it is reported through verified channels. For now, the only leverage Alvarez has to repair the relationship is performance, and the only certainty is that Atletico’s fans, as one supporter put it to the BBC, never forget.