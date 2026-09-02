Barcelona sporting director Deco has confirmed the club will make no further signings before the summer window shuts, ending speculation over a late defensive addition or another forward following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal FC. Asked directly whether Barcelona were still working on any other deals, Barca Blaugranes report that the former Portugal midfielder gave a blunt, one-word answer ruling out any further incoming business.

The confirmation comes with the window still due to close in the coming hours, rather than as a retrospective summary of a done deal. Deco’s stance settles a question that had lingered over the Blaugrana’s business throughout the closing days, with the sporting director’s decision-making around a new number nine having been a persistent talking point in recent weeks.

Barcelona sporting director Deco speaking at an event.

Why Barcelona’s Transfer Plans Have Closed

Barcelona had been linked with reinforcements at centre-back throughout the closing stretch of the window, with names including Alessandro Bastoni, Gonçalo Inácio, Aymeric Laporte, Castello Lukeba and Ruud Nijstad all floated as possible targets. There was also an extended search for a further forward, with Barcelona’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements including reported interest in Julián Álvarez running parallel to the club’s other business.

Neither of those situations will now be resolved before deadline day, according to Deco’s comments. The sporting director’s answer leaves Barcelona to enter the closing hours of the window without addressing either position, despite the rumours that had circulated around both throughout the final weeks of August.

Barcelona’s Summer Recruitment and Departures

Gabriel Jesus was the last of a busy summer’s worth of arrivals at Camp Nou. Alongside the Brazilian forward, Barcelona also brought in Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Jesse Bisiwu, Rodri, João Cancelo and Dominik Livaković, with the club’s registration situation around Rodri and Adeyemi having been a live issue earlier in the window.

Gabriel Jesus presents his FC Barcelona shirt during his official unveiling.

The outgoing side of the ledger was similarly active. Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford at the end of his loan, Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres all departed, while Iñaki Peña and Ansu Fati were given permanent exits after previous loan spells. Héctor Fort and Jofre Torrents left with buyback clauses attached, giving Barcelona the option to bring either player back in future windows.

Cancelo’s situation stood out as the summer’s most unusual thread. The Portuguese full-back both left and returned within the same window, his loan expiring before a spell with Al-Hilal preceded his return to Barcelona.

What Happens Next

With Deco’s position now clear, Barcelona will see out the remaining hours of the window without the late centre-back or striker addition that had been rumoured. Whether either position gets revisited once the next transfer market opens remains an open question, but for now the Blaugrana’s sporting director has made clear this summer’s business is finished.