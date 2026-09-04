Barcelona have signed Brazilian forward Kerolin Nicoli, 26, from Manchester City for a reported £1.25m, according to Sky Sports. The fee is the highest ever received for a Women’s Super League player, making Kerolin the English top-flight’s most expensive export.

It is a strikingly quick turnaround. Kerolin only arrived in the WSL from the NWSL 18 months ago, joining Manchester City in January 2025, where she made 26 league appearances and scored 12 goals as the club won their first WSL title in a decade during the 2025-26 season.

Photo by Mylo Kaye on Pexels

From São Paulo’s streets to the Camp Nou

Kerolin’s route to the top has been unconventional. She learned the game barefoot, playing with boys on the streets of São Paulo, an upbringing that shaped the relentless, physical style now on display in Europe’s top two leagues.

She previously drew interest from Arsenal before opting for Manchester City, and her rapid rise since has made this move to Barcelona feel, in retrospect, close to inevitable.

What Barcelona’s record fee says about the signing

The £1.25m fee breaks the record previously held by Olivia Smith’s move from Liverpool to Arsenal last summer, and it represents a marked departure from Barcelona’s own transfer policy – the four-time European champions had never previously paid more than £500k for a player before this deal.

The timing matters. Barcelona have said goodbye to Alexia Putellas, Ona Batlle and Mapi León this summer, while Salma Paralluelo’s departure left a gap for a forward of similar profile: someone who can score, create, and offer explosive pace from either flank.

Kerolin fits that profile closely. Only Khadija Shaw and Stina Blackstenius bettered her goals-per-90 ratio during her time in England, and no WSL player matched her for take-ons attempted or completed.

Each of the last five Ballon d’Or winners were playing for Barcelona at the time, per Sky Sports, and Kerolin now joins current holder Aitana Bonmatí in a squad still being reshaped under Pere Romeu rather than torn down entirely.

For Manchester City, the deal brings a significant financial return and opens space for one of their other wide forwards – Aoba Fujino, Mary Fowler, Iman Beney or new signing Beth Mead among the candidates – to push further into the side.

Barcelona’s willingness to break their own spending threshold sends a message to the rest of the continent that they intend to remain the benchmark, even as the financial gap between them and their pursuers narrows. Readers following the wider picture in Spanish women’s football can track how Real Madrid’s own project is developing in the build-up to their Champions League campaign, a rivalry that runs in parallel to Barcelona’s continued dominance domestically, as seen in recent Liga F derby coverage.