Real Madrid Women have qualified for the league phase of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, according to an ESPN video report covering the club’s return to Europe’s top table. The clip features analyst Rodra breaking down the players who have driven Las Blancas back into continental competition this season.

Real Madrid Women return to the Champions League league phase

ESPN’s coverage frames the qualification as a significant achievement for the club, with Rodra highlighting the key figures behind the run. Supplementary reporting from UEFA details a 2-1 second-leg win over Ajax, completing a 4-1 aggregate victory in the third qualifying round.

Photo by ANH LÊ on Pexels

Per UEFA’s account, the result keeps Real Madrid’s record intact of reaching the league phase or group stage in every season since the format’s introduction. The result comes off the back of a Liga F campaign that has already produced talking points domestically, including the recent derby against Atlético Madrid.

What the qualification means

Real Madrid now sit among the confirmed clubs in this season’s league phase, joining a list that, per UEFA, also includes Barcelona, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal among others. The nine winners of the third qualifying round ties join nine clubs that qualified directly for the league phase, UEFA reports.

Club Country Real Madrid Spain Barcelona Spain Chelsea England Paris Saint-Germain France Inter Italy

The league-phase draw

UEFA has scheduled the league-phase draw for Friday at 12:00 CET in Nyon, where Real Madrid will learn their opponents for the campaign ahead. The club’s Liga F fixtures continue in parallel, with attention also turning to the men’s side’s own European and domestic schedule as the 2026/27 season builds pace.