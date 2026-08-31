Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid 3-2 in the opening round of Liga F Moeve, surviving a frantic finish at the Alfredo Di Stéfano to begin the 2026/27 season with three points in the first Madrid derby of the campaign.

Schröder scored twice before being sent off, Toletti added an Olympic goal, and Jensen replied twice for Atlético, who also finished with ten players after Gio’s dismissal.

Schröder’s brace and red card define the derby

Real Madrid took a 2-0 lead early in the first half. Schröder opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Keukelaar’s dribble past Lucía set up the tap-in, and Toletti doubled the advantage shortly afterwards with an Olympic goal direct from a corner.

Jensen pulled one back for Atlético in the 33rd minute, but Schröder scored her second goal in the 43rd minute. Jensen struck again in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-2 at the break, capping an opening 45 minutes that produced five goals.

Two red cards reshape the second half

The Swedish forward’s afternoon turned sour in the 54th minute, when the referee reviewed the incident and issued a straight red card for a kick on Rosa Otermín. Real Madrid played the rest of the contest a player short, and Atlético pushed hard for an equaliser with the extra body on the pitch.

The numerical advantage did not last. Gio was sent off in the 67th minute following a review for a similar challenge, restoring parity at ten against ten and easing some of the late pressure on Pau Quesada’s side. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms produced a string of saves in stoppage time, including a diving stop in the first added minute, to preserve the lead. She also caught a late effort in the sixth added minute.

Atletico Madrid Femenino players compete during a match against Real Madrid.

What comes next

Real Madrid turn to European competition next, hosting Ajax on Wednesday in the return leg of their Champions League qualifying round. Atlético, meanwhile, host Alavés the following Sunday at 12:00 as they look to open their league account after a bruising opening-day defeat.