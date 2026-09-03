Atlético Madrid privately gave Julián Álvarez written permission to discuss a move to Barcelona, according to El Chiringuito TV. Journalist Jordi Jota claims to have personally seen the document, a detail that sits awkwardly alongside Atlético’s public insistence throughout the summer that Álvarez would not be sold to a direct La Liga rival.

It is worth being precise about what is being alleged here. The claim, as Football España detail, is that Atlético authorised Álvarez to negotiate or discuss a Barcelona transfer, not that the club had agreed to sell him or that he was granted unconditional consent to join. That distinction matters given how far apart the two positions otherwise appear.

Why the Written Permission Matters

Álvarez has been central to Atlético’s attack since arriving from Manchester City in 2024, racking up 49 goals and 17 assists in 107 appearances across competitions. He remains under contract at the Metropolitano until 2030, yet his desire for a fresh challenge has dominated this summer’s transfer uncertainty, with Barcelona repeatedly cited as his preferred destination.

That backdrop is also why the earlier RFEF disciplinary question over an alleged unauthorised Barcelona approach carries weight now. If Atlético did put written permission on record, it complicates the narrative that any Barça contact was improper from the outset.

Fee and Transfer Context

MARCA report that Barcelona’s roughly €100 million offer for Álvarez fell short of Atlético’s valuation, a figure that has not been independently confirmed beyond that outlet’s reporting. Given the scale of the numbers being discussed, it is easy to see why Atlético’s board would want any concession to Barcelona handled quietly rather than announced.

Atlético’s Public Position and Arsenal Interest

Arsenal had been pushing to sign Álvarez before the transfer window closed, having missed out on Vinicius Júnior earlier in the window. The Argentine had reportedly told manager Mikel Arteta he did not want to join the Gunners, and with only hours left before deadline, that move looked increasingly unlikely to happen.

Photo by Huy Phan on Pexels

Álvarez had also returned to Atlético training after missing several sessions through illness, a fairly mundane detail in isolation but one that underlines he remained, at least physically, part of Diego Simeone’s squad throughout the saga. None of this confirms how Atlético’s public refusal to deal with Barcelona squares with the alleged written document Jota says he has seen.

What Happens Next

Jota has said he intends to produce or prove the document’s existence on September 2, which is the obvious point to watch. Even if that happens, a written permission to negotiate is not the same as a finalised transfer agreement, and the actual wording of any document would determine whether it meaningfully contradicts Atlético’s public stance.

Until that materialises, this remains an attributed claim from a single broadcaster and journalist rather than confirmed fact, and Football España will continue tracking whether Atlético’s version of events lines up with what Jota says he has seen.