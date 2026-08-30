Julian Alvarez missed Atletico Madrid training earlier this week, triggering speculation that the Argentina international had informed the club he was suffering from depression. His agent, Fernando Hidalgo, has dismissed those rumors as unfounded.

Alvarez was later spotted back on the training ground on Friday, though he worked separately from his teammates for part of the session. The episode has unfolded amid reports that the forward wants to leave Atletico for Barcelona, a move the club has blocked.

What sparked the speculation

The absence was reportedly due to illness, though it prompted wider speculation about Alvarez’s state of mind amid his stalled push for a move to Camp Nou. Gil Marin has said the forward is upset with his current situation at the club, adding to the rumors circulating this week. For more on the circumstances around the missed session, see this look at Alvarez’s reported absence.

Hidalgo rejects the depression claims

Speaking to 365Scores, Hidalgo denied that rumors and slander about Alvarez suffering from depression had any basis in truth. He also said no medical report had been submitted to Atletico Madrid’s management indicating that the player was suffering a psychological crisis.

The comments directly addressed the depression speculation surrounding Alvarez amid his reported desire to join Barcelona. Hidalgo’s remarks focused on the mental-health claims and did not address the reported illness that kept Alvarez out of training.

Atletico’s position on the forward

Atletico have issued a statement confirming they will not sell Alvarez to Barcelona. The club is hoping he will return fully to training and be available for the next La Liga match.

Alvarez wants to leave, but Atletico’s refusal to sell him to Barcelona remains the obstacle to that move. The immediate question is whether he reintegrates with Diego Simeone’s squad and returns to full training after Friday’s separate session. Wider reporting on Alvarez’s other potential suitors, including interest from the Premier League, can be found in this piece on his transfer options.