The RFEF has opened an extraordinary disciplinary investigation into Barcelona following a formal complaint from Atlético Madrid, who accuse the Blaugrana of making improper approaches to Argentine striker Julián Álvarez while he remains under contract at the Metropolitano. beIN Sports report that Barcelona have now been officially notified and must prepare their defence, with Atlético also entitled to submit their arguments before a disciplinary instructor rules on the case.

What Atlético Are Alleging

Los Colchoneros have been building toward this moment for some time. The club deployed their official social media channels to publicly accuse Barcelona of running a sustained campaign of pressure and harassment against Álvarez, who is tied to Atlético until the summer of 2030. Chief executive Miguel Ángel Gil Marín had already vowed the club would turn to the authorities to defend their rights, a promise that translated into the complaint now sitting with the Spanish Federation and FIFA.

The controversy intensified during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when Álvarez stated on 22 June that he believed a transfer represented the best decision for his future and that he wanted to fulfil a long-held dream. Those remarks immediately pointed toward Barcelona as his preferred destination. Goal report that Atlético’s formal complaint was filed on 30 June, accusing Barcelona of contacting Álvarez during a period the transfer regulations do not permit.

Julian Alvarez represents Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

The Sanctions Barcelona and Álvarez Are Facing

The opening of proceedings does not automatically trigger punishment, but the potential penalties outlined in the RFEF’s disciplinary code are significant. For Barcelona, sanctions could range from financial fines to a partial or full closure of club facilities for several matches, and the federation’s code also permits a deduction of up to three LaLiga points – a consequence that would hit the table standings directly.

The most severe scenario carries a ban on registering players for one or more transfer windows, which would cut directly across Barcelona’s squad-building plans. Álvarez himself is not shielded from the process: if investigators conclude he participated in violating federation regulations, he could face a match suspension and, under federation rules, be required to compensate Atlético for the period during which they could not use him because of that suspension.

Barcelona’s Position and What Comes Next

Barcelona’s legal department is understood to be confident that Atlético’s case has little substance, with club officials believing the complaint contains no evidence capable of proving any wrongdoing. According to Mundo Deportivo, via Barca Universal, Atlético themselves acknowledge the lack of concrete proof within their submission, and for that reason Barcelona see no cause to alter their transfer plans. From the club’s perspective, the process only began after Álvarez publicly expressed his desire to leave during the World Cup, following which Barcelona formally submitted an offer to Atlético – a sequence the club maintains demonstrates it respected the proper procedures throughout. Hansi Flick has continued to identify the Argentine as his priority attacking target throughout the dispute.

Fans create a massive tifo display at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona.

According to Goal, much now depends on 10 August, when Álvarez is due to report for Atlético pre-season training. His behaviour that day – whether he reports, and what he says publicly or privately beforehand – is expected to clarify his true intentions and shift the negotiating dynamics one way or the other before the window closes.