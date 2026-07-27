Real Madrid want Rodri Hernández and Manchester City have made clear what it will cost – those two facts are now in plain view, but the €20m gulf between them means this saga has some distance left to run. According to Es Radio’s Sergio Valentín, City are demanding a minimum of €80m while Madrid have drawn their line at €60m, with the two clubs now needing to find common ground before the start of next season.

Where Negotiations Stand

Managing Madrid report, citing Valentín’s account on Es Radio, that Real Madrid have moved beyond passive interest and are actively pursuing the Spanish midfielder. The player himself is described as determined to leave City, with personal and sporting reasons cited, though no further detail is given on either front.

Rodri’s contract expires in the summer of 2027, meaning he will enter its final year this coming season. That timeline gives Madrid a degree of structural leverage – – but it does not translate automatically into a below-market fee. City have their own position to defend, and €80m is how they are defending it.

The parties have weeks, not months, to resolve this if Rodri is to be at the Bernabéu for the start of the 2026-27 campaign. The window is not infinite, and both clubs know it.

Why the Gap Exists

City’s valuation is not arbitrary. Rodri is a World Cup winner and is widely regarded as the most complete holding midfielder in world football. Losing him would not simply require a replacement signing –

The exterior of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the heart of Madrid.

Madrid’s €60m ceiling is based on the idea that with Rodri entering his final contracted year, Real Madrid are accounting for the reduced control they have compared to if he had longer on his deal. that comes with diminishing contractual control. From a Los Blancos perspective, paying full market rate for a player who is a hard sell internally, regardless of his quality.

Neither position is irrational. That is precisely what makes the gap difficult to close quickly.

What Real Madrid’s Denial Changes – or Doesn’t

This is not the first time the Rodri-to-Madrid story has surfaced in recent weeks. , a denial that sits somewhat awkwardly alongside the specificity of Valentín’s sourcing on fee positions. Clubs routinely deny contact at the exploratory stage; the emergence of named figures on both sides suggests the conversation has progressed beyond a denial being the full picture.

It is worth noting that the primary source here is a single reporter on Es Radio. Valentín is a credible voice on Spanish football matters, but this account That does not make it wrong, but it does counsel against treating the €80m and €60m figures as anything more than the current stated positions – subject to revision as the negotiation develops.

The Contract Leverage Question

Madrid’s leverage argument – that a 2027 expiry weakens City’s hand – simply because Rodri’s deal has a finite end. They could opt to , a process that, if successful, would

If City persuade Rodri to sign a new deal, Madrid’s window closes That possibility alone gives City an incentive to hold their price rather than compromise – they are not only negotiating with Madrid, they are also negotiating with their own player over whether to make this move necessary at all.

The primary source notes explicitly that Rodri is determined to leave for both personal and football reasons. If that is accurate and genuinely fixed, then extension talks become a non-starter, and City’s leverage shifts decisively toward the asking price rather than the renewal option. The credibility of Rodri’s stated desire to move, and whether City accept it as final, may be the most consequential unknown in this entire story.

How This Gets Resolved

A €20m gap in transfer negotiations of this scale is not insurmountable – it is roughly the distance between an opener and a counter-offer. The more relevant question is which side blinks first, and why.

Madrid’s most plausible path to closing the gap is time. As the summer progresses and the 2026-27 season approaches, City’s options narrow: sell now at a number closer to Madrid’s valuation, secure an extension, or begin a campaign with a player who has publicly committed to leaving. None of those outcomes is comfortable, and the last is the most corrosive.

The exterior facade of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City FC.

City’s most plausible path to their number is competition. With Madrid’s transfer priorities already stretched across multiple fronts this window, any credible signal that a second top-level club is prepared to meet or approach the €80m figure would sharpen Los Blancos’ incentive to move before the price moves further out of reach. Whether that competition materialises in any concrete form remains to be seen from the reporting available, but it is the structural variable City would most benefit from.

For now, Sergio Valentín’s figures define the parameters: €80m is City’s floor, €60m is Madrid’s ceiling, and the space between them is where the next few weeks of this saga will be decided.