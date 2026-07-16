Rodri is leading Spain in the key statistical categories highlighted by Squawka on Wednesday, reigniting serious Golden Ball discussion around the Manchester City midfielder.

The Numbers Making the Case

According to Squawka, Rodri tops Spain’s tournament figures for touches (794), accurate passes (655), accurate final-third passes (173), duels won (41), possessions won (34), tackles (22), and is joint-leading for open-play chances created (9). That is not dominance in one or two categories – it is near-total statistical ownership of Spain’s midfield output.

The passing numbers carry particular weight. Squawka note that Rodri has completed more passes at a single World Cup than any player on record, attempting 705 and converting 655 at an accuracy rate of 92.91 percent. His 92.51 percent accuracy in the final third – from 187 attempts – is the highest of any player to attempt 100 or more final-third passes at this tournament. Sid Lowe retweeted the Squawka thread, drawing attention to the figures.

Context and the Golden Ball Question

Squawka explicitly linked the output to the Golden Ball conversation, prompting discussion around how much voters value deep-lying midfielders.

Rodri has been described as “the man who makes Spain tick” in the statistics-driven discussion around the tournament, and his profile is closely associated with how Spain build through midfield.

With Spain’s midfield numbers heavily driven by Rodri’s efficiency, the statistical case for his individual awards continues to build as the competition progresses.