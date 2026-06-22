ESPN report that Jose Mourinho has been granted elevated transfer authority at Real Madrid, with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez (24) and Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias (27) identified as priority summer targets as the club shifts its recruitment model sharply toward proven, experienced players.

The development follows a summit held on June 9 at Madrid’s Hotel Santo Mauro, where Mourinho sat down with director general Jose Angel Sanchez, chief scout Juni Calafat, and super-agent Jorge Mendes to map out the summer overhaul. As previously covered on Football Espana, Mourinho signed his contract to return as Real Madrid manager despite the club’s presidential elections adding an unusual layer of institutional complexity to the appointment.

What Mourinho’s elevated transfer status actually means

ESPN’s framing is specific: where previous managers, including Carlo Ancelotti, routinely found reinforcement requests either delayed or ignored, Mourinho is now described as the primary architect of recruitment rather than a consultant to it. That distinction is meaningful. The shift is not about budget authority in isolation – it concerns target identification, priority-setting, and the speed at which the club moves once a name is agreed internally.

The numbers make the practical effect visible. Real Madrid’s 2025 signings averaged 21 years of age; this summer’s arrivals – Marc Cucurella (27) from Chelsea for €55 million, Bernardo Silva (31) on a free transfer from Manchester City, and Ibrahima Konate (27) following the expiry of his Liverpool contract – average nearly 29. Denzel Dumfries (28) is expected to follow from Inter Milan for around €20 million to replace the departing Dani Carvajal. Mourinho is not building for 2030; the squad is being assembled to compete immediately, and the implications of that philosophy for how the club is run extend well beyond any individual signing.

Enzo Fernandez: Mourinho’s midfield priority and the fee gap

ESPN report that Enzo Fernandez (24) is high on Mourinho’s midfield shortlist, a pursuit that carries its own structural complications. The Argentina international has not concealed his interest in playing in the Spanish capital, but Chelsea’s valuation and Madrid’s willingness to spend are not currently aligned. Diario AS report that Chelsea have been seeking in the region of €138 million for Fernandez, while Madrid’s preference is to stay below €100 million plus bonuses – a gap that gives a clear indication of where formal negotiations would need to begin before any deal becomes realistic.

Further detail on Chelsea’s asking price and Madrid’s position has been covered on Football Espana. Fernandez finished last season as one of the more complete central midfielders in the Premier League, and Mourinho’s stated desire for “leadership, nonstop work rate and a fiercely competitive edge” in midfield reads as a direct description of the profile the Argentine fits. If Fernandez cannot be secured at an acceptable fee, Diario AS also name West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes (Portuguese international, 22) as a fallback option under consideration.

Ruben Dias: the defensive rebuild and Manchester City’s position

Ruben Dias (27) is being considered as the defensive anchor Mourinho wants alongside the already-secured Konate, with ESPN reporting that the Madrid manager has been sounding out the Manchester City centre-back. The context is straightforward: Antonio Rudiger is turning 33, Eder Militao has been carrying injuries, and a back line built around Konate alone represents an insufficiently experienced base for a club with immediate trophy ambitions. Diario AS have also noted Alessandro Bastoni and Nico Schlotterbeck as alternatives on the defensive shortlist, which suggests Dias is preferred but not the only route Madrid are exploring.

Manchester City’s position has not been stated publicly, but Dias remains under contract and represents a significant asset. A fee in the region of £65 million has been referenced in English reporting. Whether City would sell a player of that profile to a direct European competitor – and whether the two clubs can agree terms – is the central question the pursuit has not yet answered.

What this means for Real Madrid’s summer

Mourinho’s expanded influence has already produced tangible results in a short window. The Cucurella deal was concluded quickly, Silva was secured ahead of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, and Konate arrived without protracted negotiation. The club is also said to be exploring terminating Dani Ceballos’ contract a year early to manage the wage structure ahead of further arrivals. Separately, Florentino Pérez’s interest in a €150 million move for Julian Alvarez has been noted, though whether that materialises depends partly on how the Vinicius Junior situation resolves – ESPN report that the Brazilian’s contract extension negotiations remain on hold until after the World Cup, leaving the club’s attacking budget in a state of deliberate suspension.

The next meaningful development will be whether Madrid submit a formal approach for either Fernandez or Dias – and whether Chelsea and Manchester City’s respective valuations shift sufficiently to bring either pursuit within range of a completed deal before the window tightens.