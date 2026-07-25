Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has publicly condemned the behaviour of Argentina players in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s World Cup final, describing the incidents as “intolerable, unacceptable” in comments made to Spanish television.

What Happened at New York New Jersey Stadium

At the forefront of the controversy were Nahuel Molina and Leandro Paredes, both of Argentina, who attacked Rodri and Eric García respectively as Spain’s players celebrated winning the World Cup for the second time in the country’s history. Paredes also confronted Gavi during the flashpoint, with footage of the scenes subsequently circulating widely across social media.

De la Fuente told Spanish television that he had not witnessed the confrontations in real time, having been caught up in the celebrations himself. He nevertheless made his position unambiguous: players of that stature, he said, whom he had praised in the build-up to the match and continued to respect, should not have reacted in such a manner – and he expressed the view that they must have been equally uncomfortable seeing their own behaviour replayed.

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente.

The Spain coach also praised the composure shown by his own squad when faced with what he termed “acts of aggression” and “provocations”, arguing that it could have escalated into more serious incidents.

FIFA Investigation Under Way, No Sanctions Yet

Despite the scenes being documented on camera and shared extensively, the Guardian report that no sanctions against the Argentina players have yet been handed down. FIFA has opened a formal investigation into the incidents to determine whether its disciplinary code was violated,

The FIFA headquarters building featuring a modern glass facade and prominent branding.

The absence of any immediate punishment .

What Comes Next

The absence of any immediate punishment Despite the scenes being documented on camera and shared extensively, the incidents have not yet resulted in any sanctions, and FIFA has opened an investigation into whether its disciplinary code was violated. Spain celebrated winning the World Cup for a second time in the country’s history, and The incidents have not yet resulted in any sanctions, and FIFA has opened an investigation into whether its disciplinary code was violated.