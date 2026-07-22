Gavi has given his verdict on the post-final chaos that followed Spain’s 1-0 World Cup final victory over Argentina on Sunday, telling Cadena Cope that he does not want to see any of the Argentine players banned over their conduct after the final whistle in East Rutherford.

What Happened After the Final Whistle

Spain were crowned world champions for a second time in a match that ended with Argentina reduced to ten men after Enzo Fernández was sent off. After the final whistle, chaos erupted, with Gavi tangling with Leandro Paredes in the immediate aftermath, while coach Roberto Ayala was separately seen striking Dani Olmo.

FIFA confirmed it has opened an investigation into events following the final whistle,

Gavi’s Position on Potential Sanctions

Despite being directly involved, Gavi said he does not want to see the Argentina players suspended. Speaking to Cope, he said he does not believe the Argentina players should be suspended, acknowledging the optics while framing the incident as part of the game’s nature – paraphrasing his words: that while it sets a poor example for younger fans, football has always carried a more aggressive edge, and the more logical outcome would have been a dismissal during the match itself rather than post-final sanctions.

He added, in his own words: “Perhaps the most logical thing for me would be to send him off during the match and that’s it. But as I said, in the end I think it’s all football and it always has to be that way.”

It is a measured stance from a player who could easily have pushed for the book to be thrown at his opponents. Gavi’s position reflects a recognition, familiar to anyone who has followed high-stakes international football, that the line between competitive intensity and indiscipline tends to blur sharpest in finals.

What Comes Next

FIFA has opened an investigation The probe covers multiple incidents rather than the Gavi-Paredes exchange alone, meaning FIFA is investigating multiple incidents after the final whistle.

For Gavi himself, the focus will shift quickly. and