Barcelona left-back Jofre Torrents is set to leave on a season-long loan this summer, with Cadena SER reporting that Ajax and Racing Club are the two clubs leading the chase for the 19-year-old ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Why Barcelona Want Torrents Out on Loan

The priority for Barcelona is straightforward: regular first-team minutes. Torrents had been pushing towards the senior squad last season after featuring in pre-season under Hansi Flick, but a serious ankle injury in February derailed what had looked like a genuine breakthrough.

With Alejandro Balde and Gerard Martín both available at left-back, and Flick also hoping to complete a permanent deal for João Cancelo, the path to meaningful minutes at the Camp Nou next season is narrow. A loan makes more sense than leaving him to accumulate appearances in cups and dead rubbers.

Alejandro Balde prepares for a match in FC Barcelona team gear.

Ajax, Racing, and a Third Option in Spain

Cadena SER name Ajax and Racing – the Cantabrian club now back in La Liga – as the two main suitors, with at least one further unnamed Spanish club also in the picture. Each destination carries a different logic. A move to Racing would pitch Torrents into La Liga immediately, to continue his development with regular first-team experience. Ajax, meanwhile, is seen as a potential destination .

Supporters create a red wall of smoke during a home match for Ajax Amsterdam.

There is a reasonable question, however, about how much playing time Ajax could actually guarantee. If regular playing time is Barca’s key requirement – and the framing of their loan rationale suggests they should be – Racing are also thought to be in the hunt for the left-back.

to continue his development by playing regularly.

What Happens Next

Torrents is expected to travel with the Barcelona squad to England for their upcoming training camp and pre-season friendlies. Cadena SER indicate his loan destination is likely to be confirmed once the squad returns, but his exit could then be finalised when the team returns.

The mechanics of the deal – , – have not been reported. Given how clubs across Europe structure loans for high-potential players, as illustrated by the ongoing discussion around buyback and loan provisions in Spanish football more broadly, those finer details will shape which club ultimately gets him. For now, the race between Ajax and Racing is the one to watch.