Fabrizio Romano reports that Real Madrid are preparing to activate their €9m buyback clause for Nico Páz (21, Argentine), with Los Blancos set to formally trigger the contractual option that would return the midfielder from Como to the Bernabéu ahead of the 2026-27 season. The move represents a concrete and procedurally straightforward step rather than a negotiated transfer, with the clause having been written into the original sale agreement and requiring no consent from the Italian club to execute.

As previously covered on Football Espana, Páz had been reported as preferring to extend his time at Como rather than return to Madrid this summer, giving the saga an added layer of tension that the buyback mechanism itself now sidesteps entirely. The clause structure was deliberately designed to give Real Madrid unilateral control over his future, and that control is now being exercised.

A €9m fee that tells the full story of Madrid’s long-term planning

The distinction worth drawing here is between what the buyback clause represents procedurally and what it represents financially. As a contractual right held solely by Real Madrid, its activation does not require Como’s agreement – the Italian club have no veto, regardless of their preference to retain the player. Madrid must formally trigger it by May 30, a contractual deadline built into the agreement, and Spanish outlets report that Como have already been notified of the intent to proceed.

The €9m figure is the second rung of a ladder Madrid embedded into the original 2024 sale: €8m for summer 2025, €9m for summer 2026, €10m for summer 2027. Madrid chose not to exercise the €8m option last summer, allowing Páz a second full season of Serie A development before bringing him back at marginally higher cost but considerably greater readiness. Against Páz’s current market valuation – which analysts across Spain and Italy place substantially higher than the clause fee – the €9m activation price is, frankly, a bargain that reflects exactly how shrewdly the original deal was structured.

Beyond the buyback itself, Madrid also retained 50% of any future transfer fee for Páz in the 2024 agreement, meaning Como never held full economic control over their own player. That clause had already prompted Como CEO Carlalberto Ludi to push for a renegotiation that would nullify or modify both mechanisms, but Madrid declined to surrender the leverage they had deliberately built in.

What this means for Real Madrid’s summer window

The Páz activation slots into Real Madrid’s broader transfer activity this summer, where the emphasis has been on controlled, pre-planned recruitment rather than reactive market spending. A buyback at €9m for a player of Páz’s trajectory is operationally simple – no protracted fee negotiation, no agent intermediaries haggling over structure, no competing clubs to fend off. It is as clean a transfer operation as Madrid will conduct all window.

Where questions remain is in the squad integration. Romano’s report confirms the preparation to trigger the clause; it does not confirm whether Páz joins pre-season immediately, whether a further loan is under consideration to ease the transition, or what his precise role looks like under the current coaching setup. Those are the details that will follow once the paperwork is formally exchanged.

Como’s position: a profitable but constrained exit

For Como, the arithmetic is straightforward if uncomfortable. They acquired Páz for around €6m in 2024 and will now receive €9m back – a nominal profit on the transfer itself, and two seasons of high-level Serie A performances from a player who quickly became central to their project. The frustration in northern Italy is understandable: they developed Páz, absorbed the risk of his adaptation to senior football, and now lose him at a price set by the club that sold him in the first place.

The case has exposed, in plain terms, how aggressively Madrid now deploy buyback and resale mechanisms when placing academy talents in developmental loans. Similar clause structures have surfaced elsewhere in the Spanish market, but the Páz operation is among the most comprehensive in its layering of controls – buyback ladder plus 50% resale rights – and Como’s inability to renegotiate it will serve as a reference point for other clubs entering agreements with Madrid in future.

What next for Nico Páz?

Once the formal activation documents are exchanged ahead of the May 30 deadline, attention shifts immediately to squad registration and pre-season planning. The question of whether Páz slots directly into Madrid’s first-team picture or requires a further transitional step remains open, and the coaching staff’s assessment of that will be the first genuinely new information this saga produces.

The next meaningful development will be formal confirmation that the clause has been triggered and the paperwork completed, at which point Páz’s status as Madrid’s first confirmed addition for 2026-27 becomes official rather than reported.