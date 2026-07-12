Barcelona have closed the signing of Jesse Bisiwu, with Matteo Moretto confirming on Saturday that the deal is done – crediting Sacha Tavolieri, who first broke the news.

Moretto Seals the Confirmation

Moretto posted the confirmation on 11 July: “Jesse Bisiwu al Barça está cerrado, tal y como ha adelantado @sachatavolieri.” The phrasing leaves no ambiguity – the operation is closed, not advanced or expected.

Tavolieri, a journalist who had been ahead of the curve on this one, earned Moretto’s explicit credit. Moretto’s corroboration effectively marks the end of what had been a protracted pursuit of the young player.

Another Young Attacker Through the Door

The Bisiwu signing fits neatly into the model Barcelona have been running this summer: young, high-upside attackers who can develop through Barça Atlètic before competing for senior minutes. It is a pathway the club has grown increasingly comfortable with as they balance first-team ambitions against the financial discipline their salary situation demands.

Bisiwu’s arrival adds to what has been a purposeful summer at the club. Barcelona have been active across multiple positions, and the Bisiwu deal represents a developmental register of recruitment rather than an immediately first-team addition – but it is not an afterthought.

What Comes Next

The immediate questions centre on registration and squad placement. Whether Bisiwu goes straight into Barça Atlètic’s setup or features in pre-season with the first team will signal how much the coaching staff rate his short-term readiness. Barcelona’s broader recruitment push continues, and further additions across attacking positions remain possible.

Fee details have not been disclosed in the confirmation. Any sell-on clause agreed with the selling club would be of particular interest to observers tracking how Barcelona structure deals for young players acquired from outside Spain.