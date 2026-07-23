Atlético de Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has delivered his most unambiguous message yet to FC Barcelona, stating in a club YouTube interview published Friday that Los Colchoneros would not sell Julián Alvarez even if offered €200 million – a declaration that arrives less than 48 hours before Alvarez and Argentina face Spain in the FIFA World Cup final.

Gil Draws the Line on Laporta’s Pursuit

In a 15-minute interview posted on Atlético’s official channel, Gil confirmed the club had turned down a €100 million approach and stated that offers of €150 million or €200 million would face the same answer. His position was unambiguous: Atlético consider Alvarez the ideal centre-forward for their project and have no intention of releasing him regardless of the figure on the table.

Gil was equally direct about Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who had reiterated from New York on Thursday that Atlético hold his offer and that he would consider alternatives if the Madrid club refused to negotiate. Gil’s response, in effect, was to take Laporta up on that offer. He told Laporta personally to stop insisting and suggested the Barcelona president keeps the saga alive because he enjoys the attention it generates in the Catalan media – while privately understanding perfectly well that Alvarez will not be at the Camp Nou next season.

The timing of Gil’s interview was clearly deliberate, landing the day after Laporta’s latest public comments and framing Atlético’s position as one of total resolve. As Football España have reported, the pressure from Barcelona has not relented as the summer window deepens, making Gil’s statement all the more pointed.

Alvarez’s Agent in the Firing Line

Gil also turned his attention to Fernando Hidalgo, Alvarez’s agent, whom he accused of poorly advising the player since the end of the season. The timing of Alvarez’s public transfer request last month – lodged on the same day Lionel Messi broke the World Cup goals record – drew widespread criticism in both Argentina and Spain, with many observers viewing it as a miscalculation that overshadowed a landmark moment for Argentine football.

Notably, Gil was careful to separate his critique of Hidalgo from his assessment of Alvarez himself, expressing full confidence in the forward’s character and professionalism. The implication was clear: the club views the agent as the architect of an unwanted situation, not the player. Atlético have already filed a formal complaint with FIFA and RFEF alleging that Hidalgo entered into improper negotiations with Barcelona during the protected period between transfer windows.

Gil’s statement follows similar remarks from club chairman Enrique Cerezo, who spoke Thursday from Segovia. The unified front from both men reflects the stance of Atlético’s ownership group, Apollo Sports Capital, which is not moving.

Arsenal in the Picture, Alvarez Expected Back in Madrid

Beyond Barcelona, Premier League champions Arsenal have also registered interest in Alvarez, adding another layer of pressure to Atlético’s position. Gil did not address Arsenal directly, but the broader message of Friday’s interview applied to all suitors. Atlético’s transfer planning this summer has proceeded on the assumption that Alvarez remains part of the squad, with alternatives being explored in parallel rather than as replacements.

The plan as Atlético have stated it is straightforward: Alvarez returns to Madrid after his post-World Cup holiday and reports for pre-season. The club’s formal complaint to FIFA over Hidalgo’s alleged contact with Barcelona, and Barcelona’s increasingly direct pursuit – which has reportedly extended to personal outreach from coach Hansi Flick – will likely determine whether Laporta truly moves on to those alternatives or pushes further into the autumn.