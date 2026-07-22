Atletico Madrid have told Julian Alvarez to report back for pre-season preparations on August 10, according to Marca, with the Catalans expected to continue their efforts to sign Alvarez for the next week or so but may then be forced to look elsewhere if a transfer cannot be agreed with Atletico.

Where the saga stands after the World Cup final

Alvarez was in action for Argentina on Sunday as the defending champions were beaten 1-0 by Spain in the World Cup 2026 final in East Rutherford. With the tournament now over, the forward will take a short break before Atletico expect him back at their facilities by August 10 to begin work ahead of the new season.

The timing matters because speculation over Alvarez’s future had been building throughout the tournament. The Argentine had publicly indicated his desire to leave Atletico during the competition, and Barcelona had already seen a bid rejected before the final whistle had blown on the summer’s biggest stage.

Atletico holding firm, Laporta pushing back

Los Colchoneros have maintained throughout that Alvarez is not for sale this summer, a position they have not softened despite the player’s stated preference to move on. Atletico have reportedly told him to be back at the club to begin his pre-season preparations on August 10. and Alvarez has been told to be back at Atletico by August 10.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has pushed back on that stance, arguing it is rarely advisable to hold on to a player who has made clear he wants to leave. Barcelona president Joan Laporta responded by insisting it’s never a good idea to keep hold of unhappy players. while Barcelona president Joan Laporta has responded by insisting it’s never a good idea to keep hold of unhappy players.

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Research context points to Alvarez being contracted to Atletico until June 2030 and protected by a release clause that makes any unilateral exit financially impractical for Barcelona. Atletico continue to insist that they won’t sell Alvarez this summer, while Barcelona may then be forced to look elsewhere if a transfer can not be agreed with Atletico. Atletico continue to insist that they won’t sell Alvarez this summer.

What happens next for Barcelona

Barcelona are expected to press their case over the coming week or so, Barcelona have seen a bid rejected. If no agreement can be reached with Atletico in that window, the understanding within Spanish football media is that the Blaugrana would look to redirect their efforts toward alternative targets rather than allow the saga to drift into the season.

Atletico have reportedly told him to be back at the club to begin his pre-season preparations on August 10. Barcelona are expected to continue their efforts to sign Alvarez for the next week or so.