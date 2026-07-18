Al-Nassr have offered Barcelona the chance to sign striker Jhon Durán as an alternative to Julián Álvarez, according to Diario Sport, while El Chiringuito report separately that Diego Simeone has identified Mikel Oyarzabal as the man he wants this summer – a development that adds a new dimension to one of La Liga’s more tangled transfer sagas.

Al-Nassr Push Durán Towards Barcelona

Durán, the Colombian forward who has been shipped out on loan following a tricky time in Saudi Arabia, has struggled to establish himself in the headlines from there and has since been farmed out on loan – first to Zenit Saint Petersburg and then to Fenerbahce. Sport report that Al-Nassr have now approached Barcelona to test whether they want to revive interest in a player they had previously held talks over.

The offer frames Durán as an alternative option as Alvarez’s future continues to make all kinds of headlines – with Atlético thinking about potential replacements as well. Benfica are also in the picture, with Sport noting the Lisbon club is considering a loan deal with an option to buy.

Barcelona have been linked with Durán, but it remains unclear whether the club are willing to reopen talks. Whether Durán represents genuine planning or simply an agent pushing options into the market is, for now, unclear.

Atlético Move for Oyarzabal – With Some Optimism

The more consequential thread may be Atlético’s. El Chiringuito report that Simeone wants Oyarzabal this summer and that there has already been some contact between the parties, with cautious optimism on the Atlético side that a deal could be structured. The Spain star has played down talk of a move to Barcelona at the World Cup but could he be swayed by Atletico?

Oyarzabal is contracted to Real Sociedad and any approach from Los Colchoneros would need to be accepted in line with the terms of his agreement. El Chiringuito’s report does not give further details on any specific mechanism for a move, and the outlet’s track record warrants the usual scepticism about exclusives at this stage of the window.

Still, the logic of an Atlético move is coherent. Simeone’s system demands forwards who can operate across the front line, and Oyarzabal – intelligent, technically clean, comfortable in tight spaces – fits that profile. Barcelona’s interest in the player has also been reported this summer, which means Real Sociedad could soon find themselves fielding parallel approaches from two of the division’s heavyweights.

Where the Álvarez Saga Leaves Everyone

The backdrop to all of this remains the Alvarez situation, which has now generated enough noise to prompt Atlético to consider potential replacements. Oyarzabal is mentioned as a possible option if Atlético need to look elsewhere.

For Barcelona, the stakes are more immediate. Another summer without a reliable central striker would heighten pressure on a squad already expected to compete on multiple fronts. Whether Durán is a serious option or background noise will become clearer once Atlético’s position on Álvarez is fully resolved.