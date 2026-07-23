The Athletic report that Fulham are in active talks to sign Gonzalo García from Real Madrid, with new Cottagers head coach Álvaro Arbeloa identified as the driving force behind the pursuit. The move would reunite Arbeloa with the 22-year-old forward he worked with extensively through Madrid’s academy and into the first team.

Arbeloa Connection at the Heart of the Move

García’s future at the Bernabéu has been a running question for months. Real Madrid had initially planned for him to leave before José Mourinho’s arrival, but the new manager wanted to assess him through preseason before any decision was made. Mourinho has been shaping his squad picture carefully since taking charge, and García fell into that reassessment period.

The conclusion, according to The Athletic, is that Mourinho rates the player but cannot commit to regular first-team minutes with Kylian Mbappé leading the line. The decision on his future has been left to García himself. This report comes a single day after COPE and others suggested Mourinho wants Gonzalo Garcia to stay – which makes the timeline tight and the player’s own preference the decisive factor.

Real Madrid Expected to Retain Protective Rights

Los Blancos are not expected to let García walk without conditions attached. Any deal would almost certainly include a buy-back clause or matching rights, consistent with how the club has handled previous academy departures. García signed a contract extension through 2030 after winning the Club World Cup Golden Boot last summer, which gives Madrid considerable leverage in structuring any exit on their terms.

Fulham’s interest is sharpened by their need to reinforce up front following Raúl Jiménez’s departure. García has emerged as a priority target for the club following Raúl Jiménez’s departure. The prospect of consistent minutes – something Madrid’s stacked attack makes difficult to guarantee – is a genuine pull factor for a player at a stage in his career where development needs game time, not squad rotation.

What Happens Next

The next step is whether Fulham make an offer that includes the conditions Real Madrid would seek, likely include a buy-back clause or matching rights, similar to previous academy departures.

García’s own decision carries the most weight now, because Mourinho has said he cannot promise consistent first-team minutes, and the decision has been left to the player. Arbeloa’s personal relationship with him may well prove the decisive edge Fulham hold over any other interested parties.