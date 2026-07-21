João Tralhão, the Portuguese coach who has worked alongside José Mourinho at both Fenerbahçe and Benfica, has been confirmed as assistant manager at Real Madrid, with his contract running until June 30, 2029, according to Managing Madrid.

A Career Built Slowly, Then Quickly

Tralhão, born in Lisbon on September 3, 1980 and the holder of a UEFA Pro Licence, spent close to two decades working inside the Benfica academy system before graduating to senior football in any meaningful capacity. He progressed from Under-17 assistant in 2002 all the way up to leading Benfica’s UEFA Youth League side between 2013 and 2018, a period that included an 11-1 rout of Galatasaray in October 2015 and a Youth League final defeat to Barcelona in April 2014.

His transition to elite senior environments came through a sequence of high-profile assistantships: first under Thierry Henry at AS Monaco in 2018-19, then as head coach at Vilafranquense across 17 matches, and subsequently as Nuri Şahin’s assistant at Antalyaspor in Turkey and Borussia Dortmund, where the pair worked together for 27 matches during the first half of the 2024-25 season. That breadth of experience – Ligue 1, the Süper Lig, the Bundesliga – is precisely the profile Real Madrid’s backroom tends to value for European competition.

The Mourinho Connection

Tralhão’s partnership with Mourinho began in the 2025-26 season at Fenerbahçe, a stint that lasted fewer than two months before both departed. He then followed Mourinho to Benfica in September 2025, working alongside him for 45 matches – enough of a sample to cement the relationship and earn a place on the staff heading to the Bernabéu.

Mourinho has been assembling his backroom methodically since taking the Madrid job. Tralhão, represented by ISM International Soccer Management, completes a staff structured around loyalty and familiarity rather than external recruitment.

What to Watch From July

Tralhão is set to begin work from July 1, 2026, with Mourinho’s pre-season. Given his background integrating young players through Benfica’s youth ranks, his influence on how Madrid manage their developmental talent alongside a demanding first-team schedule will be worth tracking once competitive fixtures begin.