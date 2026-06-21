Real Madrid have officially denied making any contact with Michael Olise (24) or his representatives over a potential transfer, with the club releasing a statement that directly contradicts a wave of reporting from Germany and Spain linking them to the Bayern Munich winger. Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano carried the denial, which emphasises that Madrid have held no dialogue with the player’s camp and underlines what the club describes as their excellent institutional relationship with Bayern – stressing that any genuine interest in a Bayern player would be communicated club-to-club first.

The statement arrives in the context of sustained speculation that Florentino Pérez had identified Olise as a marquee attacking target for this summer, with reports suggesting Madrid were prepared to explore a fee well above €200m to test Bayern’s resolve. As previously covered on Football Espana, Madrid had been linked to the France international for several weeks before the denial, with the story escalating quickly from background interest to full-scale transfer saga.

What the denial actually says – and what it doesn’t

The precise wording of Madrid’s statement is worth examining. The club deny contact, not interest – a distinction that analysts across Germany and Spain have noted immediately, reading it as a move to neutralise any tapping-up accusation rather than a full withdrawal from the pursuit. Clubs routinely issue contact denials while continuing to monitor a player’s situation, and Madrid’s insistence on the club-to-club protocol reads more as a procedural clarification than a closing of the door.

That framing is consistent with how Madrid have handled similar situations in the past. The denial protects their relationship with Bayern and removes any legal exposure while leaving open the possibility of a formal approach down the line, should circumstances change. It is, in short, a calibrated statement rather than a definitive one.

Bayern Munich’s position remains the central obstacle

Whatever Madrid’s long-term intentions, Bayern’s hierarchy have made their stance as unambiguous as any club in European football is likely to make it. Bayern president Herbert Hainer told Bild that Olise “is a player for FC Bayern Munich who still has a long contract – and we are not a selling club,” a statement backed internally by sporting directors Max Eberl and Christoph Freund, as well as board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Rummenigge was quoted saying of Madrid’s reported interest: “He can cast five eyes on Olise, he won’t get him.”

Olise only joined Bayern from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2025, signing a contract through 2030, which gives the Bundesliga champions maximum leverage in any negotiation. Any deal would need to be funded at a figure that would rank among Madrid’s all-time record outlays, and that financial reality is compounded by the player’s own reported stance – that he is open to the idea of joining Madrid in the abstract but is not willing to push for a move or act against Bayern’s wishes.

What this means for Real Madrid’s summer

The denial effectively draws a line under this particular chapter of the saga, at least publicly. Madrid will not be pressured into confirming interest that exposes them to criticism from Bayern or to tapping-up accusations, and the formal statement achieves both goals simultaneously. Whether it reflects a genuine decision to deprioritise Olise this window, or simply a tactical retreat to cleaner ground, is a question the denial itself cannot answer.

The next meaningful development will be whether Bayern move to strengthen Olise’s contractual or financial terms in the wake of such high-profile links, and whether any on-record comment from the player or his entourage shifts the picture. Until one of those two conditions changes, this remains a saga defined by institutional resistance on one side and pointed procedural language on the other.