Kylian Mbappé has won the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot with a record-equalling 10 goals, becoming the first player in history to claim the award twice.

A Record-Equalling Haul

Mbappé’s 10-goal return matches the single-tournament tally Gerd Müller posted in 1970 – a figure that stood as the highest-scoring return for 56 years until this summer. Only Just Fontaine, with 13 goals for France in 1958, has ever scored more in a single World Cup; and Sánder Kocsis, who scored 11 for Hungary in 1954, have also bettered it in prior tournaments.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi finished as his closest challenger on eight goals, though Messi failed to score in either the semi-final against England or the final against Spain, where he ended on the losing side. England’s Jude Bellingham and Norway striker Erling Haaland finished joint-fourth on seven goals apiece, with Real Madrid’s Arda Güler – the Turkey international – contributing one goal for his country.

How the Goals Came

Mbappé opened his account with a brace in a 3-1 group-stage win over Senegal, the second of which also made him France’s all-time leading international goalscorer, overtaking Olivier Giroud. He added another brace against Iraq in Philadelphia and then two more against Sweden in the round of 32, with all three doubles featuring goals from low-probability positions – several carrying an xG value of just 0.04 or 0.05.

A penalty against Paraguay in the round of 16 settled that tie 1-0, before Morocco’s Yassine Bounou saved his spot-kick in the quarter-final. Mbappé responded with yet another low-xG effort from distance to open the scoring in a 2-0 win. France’s tournament then ended poorly: a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Spain in which Mbappé mustered nothing of note, and a 6-4 loss in the third-place play-off where he scored twice in the second half to at least give the scoreline some respectability.

Madrid’s Golden Boot Lineage

Mbappé becomes the second Real Madrid player to win the Golden Boot while registered at the club, following Davor Šuker’s achievement with Croatia in 1998. Ronaldo Nazário and James Rodríguez also won the award – in 2002 and 2014 respectively – before joining Los Blancos that same summer. The Golden Ball, meanwhile, went elsewhere, with Rodri’s tournament-defining performances generating their own conversation around the individual awards.

For Mbappé, the personal records are secondary to France’s failure to reach the final, but 10 goals and a second Golden Boot in three tournaments represents a standard of World Cup production that sits in a category entirely its own.