Spain and Argentina meet at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday evening for the World Cup 2026 Final, a fixture that doubles as the first competitive encounter between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi and one that carries an almost implausible narrative weight for both nations.

How both sides got here

Spain’s route to the final ran through France in the semi-final, a performance described as a brilliant display of teamwork and individual quality from a side that has not lost a competitive match in the past two years. Argentina’s path was rather more visceral: another comeback win, this time against England, a result that again demonstrated the Albiceleste’s almost pathological refusal to accept that any game is finished until the final whistle.

Both squads arrive in New Jersey with no reported outs or doubts for this match. Both like to hold the ball. The difference, as the BarcaBlaugranes preview frames it, is that Argentina carry an extra layer of physicality and passion that will test Spain’s machine-like structure in a way France, for all their quality, did not.

The Yamal-Messi narrative

The now-iconic photograph of a toddler Yamal being held by a 25-year-old Messi has been everywhere for two years, and on Sunday the circle closes. Messi, 39, has been decisive seven times in this tournament already; Yamal has been the defining figure of Spain’s campaign and, arguably, of the past two years of European football. One of them ends Sunday either as a world champion for the second time or for the first.

For context on how pivotal Rodri has been to Spain’s engine room throughout, his passing record in this tournament has been setting the terms of discussion around the Golden Ball. Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, appointed by FIFA for the occasion, takes charge of the biggest game of his career.

Predicted lineups and match details

Spain are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1: Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabián; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal. Argentina are anticipated in a 4-1-3-2: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez. Neither side has reported injuries or doubts.

Kick-off is Sunday 19 July at 3pm ET (9pm CET) at MetLife Stadium. Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).