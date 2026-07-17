Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been officially appointed to take charge of the 2026 World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina, with Fabrizio Romano posting the officiating assignment.

The Full Officiating Crew

Vincic will be supported by two fellow Slovenians in the assistant referee roles: Tomaz Klancnik as first assistant and Andraz Kovacic as second assistant. The fourth official is Adham Makhadmeh, with Mohammad Alkalaf serving as reserve assistant referee.

It’s a landmark moment for Slovenian officiating, with Romano’s post and the accompanying context highlighting the assignment.

The Match Itself

All attention now turns to the final itself and how Vincic manages what will be the highest-pressure match of his career. His handling of disciplinary situations and any VAR interventions will inevitably be scrutinised in a fixture of this magnitude, with two of the world’s most prominent football nations contesting the sport’s ultimate prize.

What Happens Next

All attention now turns to the final itself and how Vincic manages what will be the highest-pressure match of his career. His handling of disciplinary situations and any VAR interventions will inevitably be scrutinised in a fixture of this magnitude, with two of the world’s most prominent football nations contesting the sport’s ultimate prize.