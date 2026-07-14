Thibaut Courtois has been cleared of serious injury after tests on the groin problem he picked up during Spain’s FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal victory over Belgium, with Managing Madrid reporting that the Belgian goalkeeper will be available for Real Madrid’s LaLiga opener and is not expected to miss any meaningful preseason work.

Tests Confirm Minor Damage, Preseason Unaffected

Courtois returned to the Spanish capital following the World Cup to undergo medical tests, which revealed the groin damage was not serious. The club expects him back in first-team training during the final week of July, with the injury fully resolved by that point.

He will not feature in Madrid’s pre-season friendly against Fiorentina in Klagenfurt on August 1st, but that is understood to be a precautionary measure rather than a reflection of ongoing concern. Courtois left Madrid with a treatment plan to follow during his period of rest, and will return to the club having addressed the muscle issue throughout his holiday.

New Coaching Setup Awaits on Return

When Courtois does return, he will meet the new goalkeeping coach, Nuno Santos. Madrid have already begun pre-season under Mourinho, meaning Courtois will integrate into a squad that has had a head start on fitness work.

The groin injury is a separate matter from the rectus femoris tear Courtois sustained in March 2026. This latest scare adds another entry to what has been an interrupted run of fitness in recent seasons, though the prognosis this time is straightforwardly positive.

Contract Situation Adds to the Summer Backdrop

The fitness clearance arrives alongside concurrent reporting that Courtois is set to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid, with the two storylines naturally intertwined. A goalkeeper confirmed fit for the start of the season is a considerably stronger negotiating position than one coming back from significant damage.

Courtois has also spoken publicly about his commitment to the club’s direction this summer. His endorsement of Madrid’s summer rebuild signals a player invested in what comes next, not one managing an exit. For a club navigating a significant transition in the dugout, having their first-choice goalkeeper fit, motivated, and contracted is no small thing heading into the new campaign.