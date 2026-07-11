Thibaut Courtois has offered a public endorsement of Real Madrid’s summer overhaul, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Saturday that the Belgian goalkeeper expressed confidence in both the club’s new signings and its incoming manager. The comments position Courtois as a dressing-room voice backing the direction the club has set for the new season.

What Courtois said

According to Romano, Courtois said that “Real Madrid have signed good players and a top manager” before adding: “Now it’s up to us to respond.” The brevity of the statement is notable – it is an endorsement without caveats, and the closing line carries an implicit acknowledgement that recruitment alone settles nothing.

Romano did not specify which signings or which manager Courtois was referencing directly. The statement reads as a deliberate show of unity rather than a detailed assessment of any individual arrival.

The weight Courtois carries in this

As one of Los Blancos’ most senior figures, Courtois speaking in these terms carries more institutional weight than a younger squad member doing the same. He has been at the club since 2018 and has repeatedly committed his future to Madrid, making him a credible barometer of dressing-room sentiment rather than a player with obvious reason to manage his public image ahead of a move.

His emphasis on collective responsibility – “it’s up to us to respond” – is the kind of framing senior players typically deploy when they want to redirect attention from transfer speculation toward performance. It signals an expectation within the group that the squad is equipped to compete, and that excuses will be thin on the ground.

Broader significance for Madrid’s rebuild

Real Madrid’s summer has involved both a coaching change and notable recruitment activity. Courtois’ public endorsement adds a senior voice to the club’s new direction ahead of the coming campaign.

Whether that optimism translates into silverware is, of course, a different question entirely – and one that Courtois himself appears well aware of.