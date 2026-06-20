Thibaut Courtois (33) has stated publicly that he intends to finish his career at Real Madrid, ruling out a return to Belgian club football in comments made to media during Belgium’s World Cup campaign. Speaking ahead of his side’s group-stage match against Iran, the goalkeeper was unambiguous: “My goal is to finish my career at Real Madrid.”

The statement is consistent with a position Courtois has staked out repeatedly since at least the mid-2020s, using near-identical language across multiple press conferences and mixed zones. His current contract runs to 2027, and Managing Madrid report that an extension to 2028 is understood to be agreed in principle, which would make him 36 at expiry and effectively complete a decade at the club.

Courtois commits to Real Madrid future

Courtois addressed the question of Belgian club football with finality, closing off any suggestion that a late-career return to his homeland was on the table. “I’m not thinking about playing in Belgium again. For me, the Pro League is a closed chapter. Genk also has many good young goalkeepers, so… My goal is to finish my career at Real Madrid,” he said, referencing the Limburg club where he began his professional career.

The framing is notable for what it adds beyond a routine commitment. By acknowledging Genk’s succession of goalkeeping talent and then pivoting immediately to Madrid, Courtois was signalling not just preference but finality – this is not a player leaving the door ajar for a sentimental farewell season elsewhere. That he also admitted in a separate recent press conference that retiring from the Belgium national team after this World Cup cycle is a possibility only sharpens the picture: Los Blancos, and only Los Blancos, represent the remaining ambition.

Contract situation and succession planning at Valdebebas

The pending extension to 2028 would break Madrid’s standard policy of offering players over 30 only one-year renewals at a time – a concession that underlines how central Courtois remains to the club’s planning. He has made over 200 competitive appearances for Real Madrid since joining from Chelsea in 2018 for around €35m, accumulating La Liga and Champions League titles across that period.

Courtois himself has acknowledged that the club “will have to think about my successor” at some point, and the internal picture currently features Andriy Lunin and academy prospect Fran González as the other options. How Madrid manage that hierarchy across the next two seasons – particularly if the 2028 extension materialises – will be the structural subplot running beneath Courtois’s public commitment. Antonio Rüdiger’s recent contract extension at the club suggests Madrid are in a period of tying down their senior core rather than remaking the squad wholesale.

What next for Courtois at Real Madrid

Courtois used the World Cup media backdrop to raise a separate frustration: the accuracy of reporting on him in Spain. “I often read things in Spain that are fabricated. Things that aren’t true. It turns out they’re true a month later, but who takes responsibility then? Maybe 80 percent is false. That hurts the players,” he said. It was a pointed observation, and one that Madrid supporters will read as directed squarely at the transfer rumour cycle that surrounds the club’s players during international windows.

The next concrete development is a formal announcement of the 2028 extension once international commitments conclude. Whether Madrid attach any performance or appearance conditions to that deal – given the injury history Courtois carries from his 2023 ACL rupture – remains the one question his commitment does not yet answer.