Aurélien Tchouaméni (26, French) has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid until 2031, as confirmed by Matteo Moretto and corroborated by Marca on Wednesday evening. The renewal adds three years to a deal that was set to expire in 2028, tying the midfielder to the club for the better part of the next decade.

From transfer target to long-term pillar

Tchouaméni arrived at the Bernabéu from Monaco in summer 2022, immediately cast as the long-term successor to Casemiro in defensive midfield. That role has only grown in scope since: he has started under Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso, and Raúl Arbeloa, with his ability to cover at centre-back making him one of the more tactically versatile assets in the squad.

Marca note that despite a difficult collective season for Real Madrid – one that included a widely reported altercation with Fede Valverde that cast a shadow over the dressing room – Tchouaméni’s personal intention throughout was to stay and sign the extension. External interest from Premier League clubs never translated into any serious wavering on his part.

Mourinho’s fingerprints on the decision

Marca report that the arrival of José Mourinho as head coach has been a factor in cementing Tchouaméni’s future. All squad-building decisions heading into next season carry the new manager’s approval, and the extension is understood to be no exception. Mourinho inherits a holding midfielder who can cover multiple positions – a profile that rarely falls out of favour with him.

The renewal also settles a question that had briefly surfaced in transfer speculation: whether Tchouaméni might serve as a makeweight in deals for other targets. Reports earlier this summer had floated his name alongside Eduardo Camavinga’s in connection with a move for Michael Olise. That avenue is now firmly closed on Tchouaméni’s side.

The contrast with Camavinga is pointed. While Tchouaméni’s future is resolved through 2031, Real Madrid have set a €60 million asking price for Camavinga as they look to reshape the midfield around a settled core. Tchouaméni, it is now clear, is the anchor of that core.

Timing: renewal confirmed during the World Cup

The announcement landed on the same evening Tchouaméni returned to France’s training group at Bentley after a muscular injury that had kept him out of the round-of-16 victory over Paraguay. Marca report that he trained alongside his teammates and had a brief exchange with Didier Deschamps, who was monitoring his condition ahead of the quarter-final against Morocco. His availability for that match has not been ruled out.

With the extension now formalised, attention at the club will shift to how his revised salary sits within the wage structure and whether similar renewals follow for other members of the emerging midfield core.