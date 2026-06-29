Diario AS report that Real Madrid have placed Eduardo Camavinga (22, French) on the transfer market this summer and are seeking a minimum of €60m for his sale, with Los Blancos prepared to listen to offers as they reshape the squad under José Mourinho. The report notes, however, that Camavinga himself has no interest in leaving the Bernabéu, a position Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has also stressed, describing the midfielder as wanting to stay at Madrid “as long as possible.” That disconnect between club intent and player stance is likely to define how this saga unfolds across the coming weeks.

As previously covered on Football España, Real Madrid have been exploring the possibility of using either Tchouaméni or Camavinga as part of broader deal structures this summer, reflecting a wider reassessment of which midfielders fit Mourinho’s model going forward. Camavinga joined from Rennes in the summer of 2021 for around €35m and was treated as a long-term untouchable in Madrid’s planning; that framing has now been quietly set aside.

The distinction between an asking price and an agreed sale

The distinction worth drawing here is between Madrid establishing an internal valuation and a sale actually being in motion. What AS are reporting is an asking price – a floor below which Madrid will not negotiate – rather than a bid received, a buyer identified, or talks at any advanced stage. That is a meaningful difference at a moment when Camavinga’s own camp has publicly signalled he intends to stay, which complicates Madrid’s ability to push any prospective sale through quickly.

The €60m figure also sits in slightly ambiguous territory relative to the broader market picture. Transfermarkt’s current estimate of Camavinga’s value sits at €50m, and various reports across Spanish and European media have placed Madrid’s internal target anywhere between €55m and €80m, with some outlets insisting Los Blancos would not accept the lower end of that range. The €60m figure reported by AS may therefore represent something closer to a compromise threshold rather than Madrid’s genuine opening position. His contract runs until 2029 with no publicly reported release clause, which does hand Madrid genuine leverage in any negotiation – they are under no financial pressure to move him at a discount.

It is also worth noting that Camavinga’s market standing has been materially affected by the last 18 months. In 2024-25 he made 35 appearances but missed a significant portion of the campaign through injury; this season he has managed just 76 first-team minutes across five substitute appearances. SPORT reported that the dip in form and fitness contributed to his omission from France’s 2026 World Cup squad, which further narrows his leverage in any personal negotiation with Madrid over whether he stays or goes.

What this means for Real Madrid’s summer

A Camavinga sale at or above €60m would provide Madrid with meaningful headroom in a summer where Mourinho’s influence over recruitment has been clearly established, with the Portuguese coach understood to be driving a preference for established, immediately competitive profiles rather than long-term developmental investments. That philosophy alone raises a question about where Camavinga fits – a player who arrived as a project and has not yet fully delivered on that framing is an awkward fit for a manager whose priorities are typically more immediate.

The reported interest in Enzo Fernández as a potential midfield addition provides further context for why Madrid may be framing Camavinga as moveable. Selling a contracted player at €60m or above funds a significant portion of any major midfield acquisition without requiring Madrid to strain their financial structure. The broader pattern of squad exits is also relevant here: Dani Ceballos’ recent departure by mutual agreement is one signal among several that Mourinho and the club are prepared to move decisively on players who do not fit the next cycle, regardless of prior standing.

What this means for Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga’s market at €60m is plausible on paper, even if his recent form makes it a harder sell than it would have been two years ago. Fichajes report that Manchester City are ready to propose €60m and are already in talks with Madrid, potentially ahead of Manchester United in the race. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Juventus have also been cited across Spanish and English media as clubs tracking the situation, with €60m consistently appearing as the working figure in those conversations.

Whether any of those clubs will pay that figure for a player coming off two disrupted seasons and with no guaranteed starting role at his current club is a different question. Camavinga’s age – he turns 23 in November – and his contract length mean the underlying asset remains attractive. But buying clubs will weigh his injury record, his reduced profile at international level, and the fact that Madrid are the ones pushing the sale rather than responding to an approach. At €60m, he is being priced as a player at the top of his trajectory, when the recent evidence suggests he is still trying to recapture it.

The next meaningful development will be whether Manchester City, Liverpool, or any of the other reported suitors formalise a bid at or near Madrid’s stated €60m threshold, and whether Camavinga’s camp shifts position once it becomes clear that Mourinho’s plans leave him with limited route back into the first eleven.