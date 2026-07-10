Mikel Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad captain and Spain forward, has delivered his clearest rejection yet of speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, telling El Chiringuito in no uncertain terms that turning down the Blaugrana is not only possible but that others have already done it.

What Oyarzabal said

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Oyarzabal addressed the Barcelona question with a directness that suggested he has grown weary of being asked it. His words left little room for interpretation.

“Can you say no to Barcelona? Yes, you can. Of course you can. There are players who have told them no,” he said. “I’m immensely happy in San Sebastian, I consider Real Sociedad my home, it’s a place where I can live the life I want with my family. I’ve always said that I’m where I want to be.”

It is not a new position for the 29-year-old. Barca Blaugranes report that Oyarzabal has repeatedly stated his contentment at La Real throughout the summer, yet journalists have continued to press him on the Camp Nou link. This latest response has the feel of a man drawing a definitive line.

Barcelona must look elsewhere

For Barcelona, the message is clear enough. The club’s pursuit of attacking reinforcements this summer has been complicated on multiple fronts, and Oyarzabal was never an easy target given his long-term contract at Anoeta and the €75 million release clause that sits within it.

Julián Álvarez remains Barcelona’s primary objective, with Hansi Flick understood to have contacted the Argentina striker directly – though Atlético Madrid have made clear they have no intention of selling. Álvarez’s own exit request from the club has done little to shift Atlético’s stance in negotiations.

Eli Junior Kroupi, the French forward, has been mentioned as a potential alternative, though he has attracted interest from several clubs this summer and is far from a straightforward option. Barcelona’s transfer window continues to move at a frantic pace, with Real Sociedad already involved in one deal with the Catalans this summer.

A one-club man holding firm

Oyarzabal’s stance is consistent with everything he has represented at Real Sociedad since breaking into the first team over a decade ago. He is the club’s captain, a two-time Copa del Rey winner with La Real, and a player who crossed the 100-goal mark in La Liga this past season. The suggestion that he might be tempted away has always sat awkwardly with that profile.

Barcelona will not be the last club to hear ‘no’ from a player this window. Oyarzabal has simply made his version of that answer impossible to misread.