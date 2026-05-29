Barcelona have confirmed that Anthony Gordon has joined the club as their first signing of the summer, following an agreement with Newcastle United. The 25-year-old had been courted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich, but the Blaugrana became the surprise winners of the race for his signature.

Gordon is coming off the back of his third season at Newcastle, having initially moved to the Magpies for €45.6m from Everton in 2023. During those three years, he racked up 152 appearances, contributing 39 goals and 28 assists during that period. This season has been his most successful in front of goal, with 17 goals and five assists in his 46 outings – notably 10 of those goals came in his 12 appearances in the Champions League. The fee is reported to be around €80m, plus add-ons for the England international.

Barcelona announce Anthony Gordon signing

On Friday, Barcelona confirmed the signing of Gordon, after he arrived in the Catalan capital on Thursday. Gordon completed a medical, and was later seen having dinner with his agents, Barcelona Sporting Director Deco and Head of Scouting Joao Amaral. Today, he signed his contract until 2031 and was presented to the media, albeit following a nine-hour delay due to bureaucratic issues with his contract.

“Winning the sixth Champions League would be special”

“I want to win every trophy, but the Champions League is special. Winning the sixth would be special. If it were in the first season, it would be magnificent,” Gordon told the press after signing his deal, sending a signal of intent.

Gordon also expressed his excitement at playing for Barcelona, and admitted that he found out about Barcelona’s interest late on in discussions to make a move this summer.

“Playing for Barca is the greatest thing, the greatest on the planet. It comes with a lot of responsibility, but I’m ready. The players who have worn this shirt carry a lot of weight. You don’t sign for a club like this every day.”

“When I found out it was a serious option, I didn’t hesitate. It’s a dream come true to be on the best team in the world.”

Gordon answered some of his questions in Spanish, and revealed he had been practicing for some time.

“I wanted to speak Spanish because I though I would play for Barça since I was three, believe it or not. Also, in Newcastle I had a physiotherapist we spoke every day. That’s why.”

"I'm ready for the challenge. And I'm conscious of the history of this club, and the incredible players who have worn this shirt." "I'm very excited, very proud. To be here is a dream." Anthony Gordon from downtown with the perfect Spanish.pic.twitter.com/qDFrLxLroa — Football España (@footballespana_) May 29, 2026

Gordon: “What Flick has done with Barcelona is incredible”

Asked whether he felt he was more similar in style to Raphinha or Lamine Yamal, the England international opted for the Brazilian.

“If I had to choose a style, it would be Raphinha’s, because of his intensity, speed, and technique. I want to help the team with goals and assists, because that’s what wins games.”

🚨 Anthony Gordon: "I've been very calm, I knew it would happen. It was a bureaucratic matter." 🎙️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 29, 2026

“Playing with Lamine and the rest is exciting. They’re top players, the best in the world. I saw it when we played against them. The atmosphere at St. James’ Park is very intense, but Frenkie and Pedri ruined our plan.”

The 25-year-old also had kind words for manager Hansi Flick, saying he had spoken to him briefly.

“He seems like a really nice person and a great coach, incredible manager. What he’s done at Barca in such a short space of time is incredible. I hope we can win many titles together.”