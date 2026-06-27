ESPN report that Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has publicly refused to sanction the sale of Julián Álvarez (26, Argentine) to Barcelona and has announced that Los Colchoneros will file a formal complaint with FIFA against the Spanish champions, accusing them of making an improper approach for a player under contract until 2030. Gil Marín delivered his statement to EFE on Tuesday, one day after Álvarez made his desire to leave Atlético public following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria at the World Cup, telling ESPN’s Martín Arévalo: “I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.”

As previously covered on Football Espana, Atlético had already been signalling their intention to pursue FIFA’s tapping-up provisions against Barcelona, with the complaint threat rooted in the club’s belief that the Blaugrana held contact with Álvarez’s camp during the protected transfer period without Atlético’s knowledge or authorisation.

The distinction between a complaint threatened and a complaint filed

The distinction worth drawing here is between the FIFA complaint as a procedural step and the FIFA complaint as a negotiating instrument. Gil Marín’s statement to EFE was explicit – “we are going to lodge a complaint with FIFA against Barça for negotiating with a player under contract during the protected period” – but no filing has been confirmed yet, and the gap between announcing one and submitting the documentation is exactly where such threats tend to stall or dissolve.

That said, dismissing the threat outright would be a mistake. Atlético have form for following through on public declarations of this kind, and the precedent they are citing – Barcelona’s pursuit of Nico Williams from Athletic Club last year – was itself never formally escalated to the same level, which is part of why Gil Marín is now making the language considerably harder. The complaint, if filed, would be based on FIFA’s regulations governing contact with contracted players, and if Barcelona can be shown to have held substantive negotiations without Atlético’s consent during the protected window, the disciplinary exposure is real.

Barcelona sources, for their part, have claimed that Atlético knew through private club-to-club discussions that Barcelona wanted to sign Álvarez – a framing that directly contradicts Atlético president Enrique Cerezo’s separate statement that the club has received no official contact from the Blaugrana. Both claims cannot simultaneously be true, and that conflict is likely to define the shape of any FIFA review.

What this means for Atlético’s summer

Atlético’s position is structurally strong in one respect and increasingly uncomfortable in another. The contractual mechanics are unambiguous: Álvarez is contracted until 2030 and carries a €500 million release clause, a figure no club is going to meet. Atlético have already rejected Real Madrid’s €150 million approach and are treating any bid below the clause as simply not a serious conversation.

The discomfort comes from a player who has now gone public with his exit request, having scored 49 goals across 106 appearances for the club – including 10 in the Champions League last season – and who has confirmed to Atlético’s hierarchy directly that he wants out. Gil Marín acknowledged as much: “Julián has a dream, but we Atlético fans have dreams, too.” Retaining an unhappy player of that profile through a World Cup summer, with Arsenal and PSG also monitoring the situation, is a strategy that depends on Álvarez not escalating further and on Atlético’s nerve holding.

Gil Marín was also pointed about the timing of Álvarez’s comments, noting that “it wasn’t the right day to make such statements; it was a day for Messi and the Argentine national team, not Julián” – a signal that Atlético believe the statement was not entirely spontaneous.

What this means for Barcelona’s pursuit

Barcelona’s position is constrained on multiple fronts. Their opening bid in May was thought to be in the region of €100 million – a figure that Atlético have not engaged with seriously – and their financial headroom to reach anything approaching Atlético’s actual threshold is, as Gil Marín pointedly put it, not what their public posture implies. “They try to make everyone believe they can do a deal that in reality they are not capable of doing,” he said, with the additional charge that the Blaugrana “lie to us, to the player, to the media… they even lie to their own supporters.”

Whether that reading is entirely fair is debatable, but Álvarez’s exit request has not shifted Atlético’s position, and a FIFA complaint – even one that ultimately goes nowhere – creates a regulatory cloud over Barcelona’s pursuit that complicates their ability to continue applying public pressure. The Blaugrana are pursuing Álvarez as a replacement for the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, which gives the timeline urgency, but urgency has not translated into leverage so far.

What next for Álvarez?

Álvarez is currently coming off the bench for Argentina in Group J, having featured in wins against Algeria and Austria, which means the footballer himself is somewhat removed from the day-to-day mechanics of the saga for the duration of the World Cup. That distance gives neither side a clean resolution in the short term, and it allows Atlético to maintain their public hardline without being immediately tested by direct player action.

The next meaningful development will be whether Atlético formally files its FIFA complaint and submits documentation that forces a regulatory response, and whether Barcelona decide to return with a substantially improved bid that shifts the conversation from accusation to negotiation.