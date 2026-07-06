Dani Olmo has accused Real Madrid of attempting to destabilise Barcelona through their public criticism and legal complaints, telling RAC1 that the noise from the Bernabéu is a predictable response to two barren years for Los Blancos while the Blaugrana have collected trophies. The Spain international’s comments arrive during a summer in which tensions between the clubs have escalated sharply on and off the pitch.

The Context Behind the Accusations

The backdrop to Olmo’s remarks is a sustained period of institutional friction between the two clubs. Real Madrid filed a complaint against Barcelona in connection with the Negreira Case, and Florentino Pérez has used several public platforms to criticise the Catalan club – a campaign that extended to discussions with UEFA over the summer. That legal and political pressure coincides with Barcelona’s domestic dominance: the Blaugrana have won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa across the past two seasons, while Madrid went empty-handed in 2025-26.

Olmo’s registration saga has itself been a flashpoint in that broader dispute. Earlier in 2025, La Liga president Javier Tebas publicly questioned whether Olmo would remain eligible to play for Barcelona through the season, arguing that the court injunctions used to keep him registered undermined the league’s financial control framework – a position Real Madrid were reported to have quietly supported.

Olmo’s Words on RAC1

Speaking to RAC1, Olmo was direct about how he reads the situation. “It’s normal that they want to make noise somehow,” he said. “We’ve had two years with many titles, dominating in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa, and it’s normal that they want to destabilize things, but we are focused on our own game and on continuing to win.”

He also addressed Madrid’s summer recruitment drive, which has brought in Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konaté under new manager José Mourinho. “They are looking to improve,” Olmo said, “but we also improve every year.” The implication was clear: the structural gap, in his view, remains.

A Summer of Heightened Rivalry

Olmo’s comments land in a summer that has seen Barcelona involved in disputes beyond the Bernabéu. The escalating row with Atlético Madrid over Julián Alvarez has already tested relationships across Spanish football, and Atlético subsequently filed a FIFA complaint against Barcelona over that transfer saga, adding another legal front to the club’s summer.

With Clásicos on the horizon and outstanding legal questions over Barcelona’s financial compliance still unresolved, Olmo is unlikely to be the last Barcelona player asked to respond to the noise coming from across the city.