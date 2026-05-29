In just over one weeks’ time, Florentino Perez will take part in the first Real Madrid presidential election in 20 years. The 79-year-old, who has been at the helm since 2009, will face off against Enrique Riquelme, and ahead of the vote, he has been speaking to the media on various subjects.

One of those was the managerial situation at Real Madrid. A new head coach will be required after Alvaro Arbeloa’s exit, and at this stage, Jose Mourinho is the favoured candidate – although he would be appointed until after the election is over. As per TVE (via Diario AS), Perez spoke on the matter, although he refused to give much away.

“I’m thinking about the new coach, yes. I have a name… and two. Mourinho is a good coach, clearly. I’m not going to announce it, I haven’t spoken to him yet.”

Perez: I don’t know if Vinicius will renew

Perez was also asked for an update on Vinicius Junior’s contract situation. The Brazilian winger sees his current deal end in 2027, and as of yet, there has been no progress made towards a renewal agreement.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but if you ask me my opinion, I want him to continue. He’s one of the best in the world.”

Perez will go to UEFA over Negreira case

During the interview, Perez confirmed that he will attend this weekend’s Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, at which point he will speak to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in regards to the Negreira case.

“I am going to death, whoever thinks I have forgotten…I’m going to death. This weekend I’m going to the Champions League final, I was invited by the president of UEFA. I am going to tell him that as soon as the season is over I am going to give him a dossier, which we have been preparing for three years. (The Negreira case) is the biggest corruption case in the history of football.”